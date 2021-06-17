Euro 2020: Can Denmark still reach the last 16?

Belgium’s come-from-behind win over Denmark secured their own place in the knockout stage of Euro 2020, but it left the rest of Group B agonisingly poised.

This group had been expected to be a straightforward proposition, Belgium as winners and the Danes as runners-up - best priced 8/11 on the dual forecast. But the quite frankly shocking decision to resume Denmark’s opening fixture with Finland only two hours after Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during the first half, a match an emotionally exhausted Denmark side went on to lose 1-0, helped to blow the group wide open. Two defeats from two and bottom of your group would normally mean near certain elimination in tournament football, but Denmark are still very much in this Euros. So how can the Denmark qualify for the last 16?

To qualify from Group B odds (via Sky Bet) Denmark - 4/6

Finland - 8/11

Russia - 5/4

Download the Sporting Life app!

How are teams are separated when tied on points? Should tied places in the group be settled by head-to-head, Denmark would really be in trouble. But goal-difference is the initial tie-breaker for the very set of circumstances that have sprung up in Group B - all three ‘second-placed’ teams could end having beaten one another. Denmark’s two narrow narrow defeats means they head into their final group game against Russia with a realistic chance of clinching runners-up spot, which made the decision to send Kasper Schmeichel up in the dying moment of their defeat by Belgium a little bizarre. Victory over Russia by any score would see them finish above their opponents thanks to the Russians’ 3-0 hammering by Belgium in their opening game. That would leave Denmark requiring a favour from Belgium against Finland. ‘Favour’ is a stretch too, as world number one against world number 54 presents the biggest mismatch in the tournament so far. Sky Bet have Denmark priced as the 11/10 favourites to finish runner-up in Group B, with Russia 6/4 and Finland 11/2. Belgium are rank outsiders at 11/1.

CLICK TO READ: Now or never for Belgium's "golden generation"