Arsenal hold a five point lead over Manchester City, but can Mikel Arteta's side hold off the reigning champions?

Arsene Wenger's side were 'invincible'. Arteta's must be unflappable. Our model now gives Arsenal a 54% chance of ending their 19-year wait for a Premier League title - the first time they've been more likely to end the season as champions, than to not.

But the team they are up against breaks all models… The Gunners may be five points clear with a game in hand at the halfway stage, but they're underlying numbers are actually, marginally worse than Manchester City's.

We'd expect this to balance out in the second half of the campaign, making a five - or eight - point swing far from unrealistic. For Arsenal, this is unknown territory. For City, it isn't. In fact, this is almost a total re-run of their 2018/19 battle with Liverpool, who like the Gunners were looking to end their long wait for a title. Which they didn't.

Back in 2019 City won 18 of their final 19 games to overhaul Liverpool, including a dramatic 2-1 win at The Etihad. Unusually, this time around the top two still need to play each other twice, only adding to the possibility of a dramatic City fightback.