Cambridge vs Reading betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

After surviving by the skin of their teeth last term, Cambridge United can have reason to be pleased with the start of their Sky Bet League One campaign, having taken nine points from a possible 15. U’s boss Mark Bonner has done an exceptional job at the Abbey Stadium, taking his hometown club up from League Two in his first full season in charge in 2020-21 and keeping them in the third tier since. If they’re the overachievers here, visitors Reading are the opposite, the Royals’ struggles on and off the pitch over the past few years finally culminating in relegation to the third tier for the first time in two decades. Ruben Selles' side, still far from out of the woods when it comes to financial troubles, have scored just four goals in their opening five league games and let veteran striker Andy Carroll depart for French side Amiens on transfer deadline day.

What are the best bets in Cambridge v Reading? Both teams have not exactly been goal magnets this season – indeed eight of their 10 combined matches have featured a shutout for either themselves or the opposition. That is in itself good reason to back BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE ‘NO’ which is surprisingly priced up at even money when the stats suggest it should be odds on. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score 'No' with Sky Bet I also like two bets in the card markets, beginning with Cambridge striker GASSAN AHADME. The Moroccan has been very lucky to receive just one caution in his past four games, considering he’s committed six fouls in each of those matches. Any kind of continuation of that over-enthusiasm to impress at his new club will make the 5/1 on offer on Ipswich loanee Ahadme TO BE SHOWN A CARD a steal of a price. CLICK HERE to back Ahadme to be shown a card with Sky Bet I want to stay with the referee’s notebook when it comes to Reading midfielder FEMI AZEEZ. The 22-year-old has been cautioned twice already this season, both early doors in games, yet is 20/1 TO BE THE FIRST PLAYER CARDED here which has to be worth a few coppers. CLICK HERE to back Azeez to be the first player carded with Sky Bet

