Four divisions separate Northern Premier side Buxton and League One outfit Morecambe in Saturday's FA Cup second-round clash. Michael Beardmore has two best bets and a preview.

Football betting tips: FA Cup 1pt Draw at 15/4 (Betway, Sporting Index) 0.5pt Warren Clarke to score anytime at 8/1 (Betway) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

It’s been a fairytale FA Cup run for Buxton so far – and they are preparing for the biggest day in their history with the visit of League One side Morecambe in front of the BBC cameras on Saturday. This is the Bucks’ eighth tie in the competition already this season, having progressed all the way from the first qualifying round, through five stages, including two replays. Having beaten National League North outfit York City in the first round proper, this is a big jump in class – there are four divisions between Northern Premier side Buxton and their third-tier visitors. However, the minnows know that this is the game that lies between them and the real big boys in the third round hat.

With Morecambe a best-priced 4/9 generally it doesn’t take a genius to realise there is little value backing the league side here. Will they win? Most likely. But, at that price, I’d rather not risk my cash on a team sitting 20th in League One, with just two wins and seven defeats in their past 12 games in all competitions. Buxton have not lost at home in the league this season – indeed they have only lost once away, and while this has to be placed in context of the standard they play at, they should be a confident side. For me, this has the hallmarks of a plucky non-league outfit battling out a replay and backing the DRAW at 15/4 with Betway makes much more sense than piling in on the favourites. CLICK HERE to back the Draw with Sky Bet

The scoring markets produce a similar quandary – a plethora of Morecambe players at short prices but the bookies are well aware of the Shrimps’ shortcomings at the back too. They have conceded the most of any team in League One and there would be little surprise if the underdogs bagged a goal or two. That’s why Buxton’s top three scorers – Diego De Girolamo, Ashley Chambers and Jamie Ward – are all under 4/1 to score anytime. But midfielder Warren Clarke has netted seven times this term, including twice in the cup run, and I like CLARKE TO SCORE ANYTIME at 8/1 with Betway given the porousness of the visiting back-line. CLICK HERE to back Clarke to score anytime with Sky Bet

Buxton v Morecambe score prediction and best bets Draw at 15/4 (Betway, Sporting Index)

Warren Clarke to score anytime at 8/1 (Betway) Score prediction: Buxton 2-2 Morecambe (Sky Bet odds: 14/1) Odds correct 1800 GMT (01/12/21)