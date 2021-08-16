The Premier League match between Burnley and Tottenham was called off a little under an hour before kick-off due to heavy snow at Turf Moor.

After snow began to fall in late morning, attempts to clear the pitch began around 90 minutes before the scheduled 2pm kick-off but proved in vain, with snow coming down as quickly as it could be moved. Turf Moor’s undersoil heating had been on overnight but was unable to cope. There were also concerns over areas around the ground as supporters began to arrive. The announcement was made shortly after both clubs had named their teams for the match. There has been no information as to when the match might now be played.

Spurs, who had stayed overnight in Manchester, had been late to arrive at Turf Moor, seen entering the stadium just before 1pm. Officials, led by referee Peter Bankes, waited until both managers were present and had been consulted before making the call. True to form, Sean Dyche carried out his own pitch inspection without wearing a jacket even as the snow came down, heavy enough to leave a microphone being used by broadcasters to interview Spurs left-back Ben Davies resembling an ice cream cone by the time he was finished. Dyche told BBC Sport: “As you can see, the pitch re-covers every time they clear it. “The referee explained the safety angle as well so it was important to make a decision early. “We were ready for the game and I made it clear if it could be played we wanted it on – as did their manager. “I can’t see how it could go ahead the way the pitch is at the moment.”

❄️ We can confirm that today’s match against Burnley has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions. pic.twitter.com/8azBGHf3Pl — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 28, 2021