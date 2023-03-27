Championship leaders Burnley welcome play-off chasing Sunderland on Friday night, and George Gamble has the best bet.
1.5pts Burnley to win and Both Teams to Score at 5/2 (Sky Bet)
Promotion to the Premier League as champions looks to be an inevitability for Vincent Kompany and his Burnley side after taking points in 35 of their 37 Championship outings.
However, in somewhat unfamiliar circumstances, the Clarets come into this clash against Sunderland off the back of a 6-0 humbling at the hands of Manchester City in the FA Cup.
Despite that scoreline, Burnley showed plenty of quality and in the early stages, certainly showcased some of the football that has seen the storm to the top of the Championship league standings.
No side has been more prolific on home soil than Burnley this season having struck the back of the net on 43 occasions and are yet to draw a blank in front of their home fans.
Vincent Kompany was magnanimous in defeat at the Etihad but he’ll be expecting his team to dust themselves off and get back to winning ways.
The hosts have kept nine clean sheets across their 19 home matches but they’ll need to concentrate when they come up against this Sunderland frontline.
The Black Cats are not completely out of the picture in the hunt for a play-off place and sit just seven points adrift of a spot in the top six.
Only the top three sides have scored more goals this season and if they were more organised defensively, it’s probable that they would be much higher in the league table.
Of the 19 league games they have played on the road this term, they’ve conceded in 14 of them and it seems highly unlikely that they will be the first side to earn a clean sheet at Turf Moor this term.
However, their rate of scoring is impressive and that’s backed up by the fact that they have got on the scoresheet in 17 of those 19 matches - no side has scored more consistently on the road.
These are two sides that consistently find a way to hit the back of the net and both should have plenty of opportunities to get on the scoresheet. But Burnley are a different beast under the tutelage of Vincent Kompany and they’re cruising through the Championship.
They can be expected to bounce back to winning ways immediately and with that in mind, a BURNLEY WIN WITH BOTH TEAMS SCORING makes plenty of appeal.
Score prediction: Burnley 2-1 Sunderland (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)
Odds correct at 1530 GMT (27/03/2023)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.