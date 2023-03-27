1.5pts Burnley to win and Both Teams to Score at 5/2 (Sky Bet)

Promotion to the Premier League as champions looks to be an inevitability for Vincent Kompany and his Burnley side after taking points in 35 of their 37 Championship outings.

However, in somewhat unfamiliar circumstances, the Clarets come into this clash against Sunderland off the back of a 6-0 humbling at the hands of Manchester City in the FA Cup.

Despite that scoreline, Burnley showed plenty of quality and in the early stages, certainly showcased some of the football that has seen the storm to the top of the Championship league standings.

No side has been more prolific on home soil than Burnley this season having struck the back of the net on 43 occasions and are yet to draw a blank in front of their home fans.

Vincent Kompany was magnanimous in defeat at the Etihad but he’ll be expecting his team to dust themselves off and get back to winning ways.

The hosts have kept nine clean sheets across their 19 home matches but they’ll need to concentrate when they come up against this Sunderland frontline.