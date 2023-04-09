Burnley's promotion is already secured and attention now turns to the title. Tom Carnduff picks out a best bet as the Clarets face Sheffield United.

This is the contest between two teams 'battling' for the title, but Burnley's brilliance throughout the season had led to them securing promotion in the first of their two Easter weekend contests. They hold an 11-point advantage over Sheffield United in the Sky Bet Championship table. Top spot is all-but-secure, the Blades will still need to find a three-game swing somewhere across the final six even if they win this. Perhaps there is an expectation that Burnley will ease off now that they've booked their spot in the Premier League already. This is far from the case - there is still the possibility that they break the division's records points tally.

The Clarets have a possibility of 108 points this season - the record stands at 106. They need six wins and a draw to match it - although they would need to improve their goal difference by 22 in order to beat it that way. It's a huge ask but they're clearly the best side in this division. After 39 games, Norwich 20/21 had 84 points, Leeds 19/20 had 74 points and Wolves 17/18 had 85 - three of the strongest to have played at this level in recent years. To simply expect a drop off in performance just because promotion is in the bag would be wrong, meaning the 6/5 with a couple of bookmakers on a BURNLEY WIN provides appeal. CLICK HERE to back Burnley to win with Sky Bet Vincent Kompany's side are unbeaten in their 20 league home games this season - 14 of those have ended in victory. That includes wins over Blackburn, Middlesbrough, Millwall and Norwich, four sides currently in the top-seven.

While the Blades have now enjoyed three away wins in a row, they were beaten in recent trips to both Blackburn and Millwall. In fact, they've failed to win any of their four away games against those in the top-six (D2, L2). Five of Burnley's seven home wins against those in the top-ten have also been to nil. Not only are they beating those hoping for promotion, they are keeping them out too. A BURNLEY WIN here moves them to within touching distance of the title, and they are in a great position to do that in front of the TV cameras again.

