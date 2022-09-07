Pre-season promotion favourites Burnley and Norwich kick off the weekend’s Sky Bet Championship action on Friday. Joe Townsend picks out a best bet.

Having been relegated from the Premier League last term, these two sides were automatically installed towards the top of the betting to secure an immediate return to the top flight. Their early-season performances suggest both appear comfortable with that tag. Norwich, after an inauspicious start to life back in the Championship, are really beginning to hit their straps. Dean Smith’s side have registered five straight wins, scoring 10 goals, conceding just twice and averaging a highly impressive +0.88 expected goals difference (xGD) per game to move up to second in the table.

So good has the Canaries' form been that it puts Burnley in the shade somewhat. The Clarets' run of five matches unbeaten, and just one defeat all season, is still mightily impressive, especially considering they're under new management. However, should Vincent Kompany’s men harbour serious ambitions of maintaining an automatic promotion push. they must shake an irritating habit of drawing at home, having done so in three of their four fixtures thus far. Norwich a touch short to back Given Norwich’s form it’s natural for the 1X2 to pique our interest with an away win priced at 21/10 generally. With respect to the Canaries it just feels a touch short considering the 5/2 about Burnley when they made the trip to another of the Championship's big hitters West Brom, a match that ended 1-1 courtesy of a stoppage-time Albion equaliser, just last Friday. Instead, opposing goals in what is likely to be a tight affair looks the more sensible route. Oppose goals at Turf Moor Antepost, the six promotion favourites (in descending order) with the bookmakers were Norwich, Watford, Sheff Utd, Middlesbrough, West Brom and Burnley.

There have already been seven fixtures between these sides, with UNDER 2.5 GOALS landing in five of those (three ending 1-1 and two 1-0). CLICK HERE to back UNDER 2.5 GOALS with Sky Bet Norwich's recent winning streak has been built upon defensive solidity, with only one goal conceded in their past four matches - three of which have gone under. Seven of Burnley's nine fixtures in all competitions this term have failed to see more than two goals scored. Taking the 10/11 about UNDER 2.5 GOALS is the smart play on Friday night.