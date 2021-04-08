Horse Racing
Burnley v Newcastle preview, including best bets and score prediction

Premier League betting tips: Burnley v Newcastle best bets and preview

By Jake Pearson
12:17 · THU April 08, 2021

Newcastle face a huge fixture away at Burnley on Sunday and Jake Pearson thinks the Magpies could produce a big result.

Football betting tips: Burnley v Newcastle

1pt Newcastle to win at 5/2 (bet365, Unibet)

Burnley host Newcastle in the early game on Sunday, but whether this fixture can realistically be classed as “super”, is certainly debatable.

Only Sheffield United have scored fewer goals than Burnley this season, while Newcastle’s return is better than only four teams, so viewing figures could well be down for this clash.

Neither of these two teams arrive here in particularly good form either, with Newcastle winless in their last seven, while Burnley have won just one of their last six.

Kick-off time: 12:00 BST, Sunday

TV channel: Sky Sports Premier League

Home 13/10 | Draw 21/10 | Away 23/10

That Burnley victory came against Everton prior to the international break, and it took the Clarets one step closer to guaranteeing Premier League football for another season.

A win over Southampton last week would have all but assured safety, and indeed it looked as though that would be the case for the opening half hour of the game, but Burnley let a two-goal lead slip to lose 3-2, leaving Sean Dyche’s side six points clear of third-from-bottom Fulham.

Newcastle are only three points behind, but their situation has an extra air of desperation about it, and still with plenty of players on the treatment table.

But they have started showing more signs of life, drawing four of their last five fixtures, including a huge result against Tottenham last week.

Have Newcastle turned the corner?

Joe Willock scores Newcastle's equaliser against Tottenham

That game felt like something of a turning point in Newcastle’s season, with the players showing much more spirit than previously.

If the Magpies can build on that performance, they could be in with a big chance of turning over a Burnley side who haven’t fared particularly well against fellow strugglers this term.

They have won just eight games this season, with Sheffield United the only team on that list who sit below them in the table, while four of their other seven wins came against teams currently in the top half.

Newcastle could also be handed a huge fitness boost ahead of the match should top-scorer Callum Wilson be declared fit to start, while Allan Saint-Maximin is also in contention to make the starting XI.

The Frenchman came off the bench against Spurs and impressed with his entertaining brand of football. He would be a massive plus for Steve Bruce’s side were he to make the line-up.

There is an inevitability about Burnley’s survival, and that is something that seems to be creeping in at Turf Moor – demonstrated by the recent defeat – but it is still very much all to play for as far where Newcastle are concerned, and a victory here would be a huge boost to their hopes of survival.

The Magpies beat Burnley 3-1 at the beginning of the season, and a price of 5/2 for another NEWCASTLE WIN makes plenty of appeal.

Burnley v Newcastle best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Newcastle to win at 5/2 (bet365, Unibet)

Score prediction: Burnley 0-1 Newcastle (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

Odds correct at 1130 BST (08/04/21)

Responsible gambling

We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.

Further support and information can be found at GamCare and gamblingtherapy.org.

Football Tips