Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Luca Koleosho has joined Burnley

Burnley sign Italy Under-19 forward Luca Koleosho from Espanyol

By Sporting Life
17:07 · TUE July 25, 2023

Burnley have made Italian teenager Luca Koleosho their sixth new signing of the summer as Vincent Kompany continues his planning for life back in the Premier League.

Koleosho, an Italy Under-19 forward, has joined from Espanyol for an undisclosed fee, reportedly in the region of £2.5million.

“It feels amazing to be here,” Koleosho said. “As soon as I got the call from the coach, I knew I wanted to come here.

“We spoke about the way they would help me improve and get better as a player and I was just excited by it, I can’t wait to get started now.”

Last season the 18-year-old made four substitute appearances in LaLiga, scoring once as Espanyol suffered relegation to the Spanish second tier.

Koleosho was born in the United States to a Nigerian father and Italian-Canadian mother, moving to Spain as a youngster and joining Espanyol’s academy in 2016.

He has previously received a senior international call-up from Canada but has elected to play in Italy’s youth ranks.

Last week Burnley signed Nathan Redmond on a free transfer while also completing deals for England Under-21 goalkeeper James Trafford and Switzerland forward Zeki Amdouni.

They followed the arrivals of defender Dara O’Shea and goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux. Loan moves for Jordan Beyer and Michael Obafemi have also been made permanent.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS