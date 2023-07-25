Burnley sign Italy Under-19 forward Luca Koleosho from Espanyol

Burnley have made Italian teenager Luca Koleosho their sixth new signing of the summer as Vincent Kompany continues his planning for life back in the Premier League.
Koleosho, an Italy Under-19 forward, has joined from Espanyol for an undisclosed fee, reportedly in the region of £2.5million.
“It feels amazing to be here,” Koleosho said. “As soon as I got the call from the coach, I knew I wanted to come here.
“We spoke about the way they would help me improve and get better as a player and I was just excited by it, I can’t wait to get started now.”
Last season the 18-year-old made four substitute appearances in LaLiga, scoring once as Espanyol suffered relegation to the Spanish second tier.
Koleosho was born in the United States to a Nigerian father and Italian-Canadian mother, moving to Spain as a youngster and joining Espanyol’s academy in 2016.
He has previously received a senior international call-up from Canada but has elected to play in Italy’s youth ranks.
Last week Burnley signed Nathan Redmond on a free transfer while also completing deals for England Under-21 goalkeeper James Trafford and Switzerland forward Zeki Amdouni.
They followed the arrivals of defender Dara O’Shea and goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux. Loan moves for Jordan Beyer and Michael Obafemi have also been made permanent.