He has been linked with a number of top-flight vacancies, including Chelsea and Tottenham, but has now committed his future to the Clarets until 2028.

The former Manchester City defender won promotion back to the Premier League in his first season in the dugout at Turf Moor, winning the Sky Bet Championship title in style.

When it's right, it's right 🤌 pic.twitter.com/gp5hVd0TIV

The Belgian said: “Burnley and Turf Moor felt right pretty much from the start – so it also feels right to sign for the next five years.

“Together with the fans we have made Turf Moor a fortress again and continue to look forward to the future and the job of making Burnley better with every step.”

Kompany replaced Sean Dyche last summer following the club’s relegation to the Championship and has transformed their playing style, having cantered to the Championship title.

The Clarets can rack up 100 points – their highest ever tally in the club’s 140-year history – if they beat Cardiff in the final game of the season on Monday.