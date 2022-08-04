After +33.9pts profit last season - a 37.1% return on investment - Tom Carnduff picks out his best bets for the first Bundesliga weekend.
2pts Wolfsburg to beat Werder Bremen at 10/11 (SBK)
1.5pts BTTS in the second-half of Dortmund v Leverkusen at 13/10 (SBK)
Werder Bremen return to the Bundesliga having secured automatic promotion last season, but a trip to Wolfsburg marks a tough start to their top-flight campaign.
Under Niko Kovac's guidance, Wolfsburg should be challenging in the European places again following the 12th place end they had in 21/22.
A home tie against Bremen will be welcome as they look to start with three points. With the greatest of respect to their opponents, these are the types of games they need to win if they are to be in the top-six in May.
It'll be interesting to see how they line up and how much they have adjusted to Kovac's ideas, particularly in a defensive sense, but the 10/11 best price on WOLFSBURG TO WIN looks a good play.
Considering the shorter prices on offer in the other 14:30 games, Wolfsburg provide the best value of the five home sides - Union Berlin are shorter against Hertha while Mönchengladbach, Bochum and Augsburg don't give as much appeal.
The campaign has started with a Cup win over Carl Zeiss Jena, they can carry that into the league season with victory on the first weekend.
Borussia Dortmund are fancied by many to be the main challenger to Bayern Munich's dominance in the Bundesliga this season, and it's a tricky game to kick things off as they welcome Bayer Leverkusen.
Leverkusen secured Champions League football following a third place finish in 21/22 and only champions Bayern saw better results away from home.
That said, it was the same situation for Dortmund in terms of home games - with 13 wins from the 17 contests in front of their own supporters. Bayern saw just two points more in the home table.
Last season, 57.6% of Dortmund's goals for came in the second-half, while 51.9% of goals conceded were in the same period.
For Leverkusen, they saw a near even split of first and second half goals - 51.3% in the second - while 55.3% of goals against were after the half-time break.
At a best price of 13/10, there is appeal in taking BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN THE SECOND-HALF. We're never short of goals when these two meet.
Over 6.5 goals would have won in BOTH of the games last season - with the above selection unsurprisingly a winner.
With BTTS such a short price - best odds available are 9/20 - the value comes in backing it to happen in the second 45 of this contest.
Odds correct at 1155 BST (04/08/22)
