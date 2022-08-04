Wolfsburg v Werder Bremen

Saturday, 14:30 BST

Werder Bremen return to the Bundesliga having secured automatic promotion last season, but a trip to Wolfsburg marks a tough start to their top-flight campaign.

Under Niko Kovac's guidance, Wolfsburg should be challenging in the European places again following the 12th place end they had in 21/22.

A home tie against Bremen will be welcome as they look to start with three points. With the greatest of respect to their opponents, these are the types of games they need to win if they are to be in the top-six in May.

It'll be interesting to see how they line up and how much they have adjusted to Kovac's ideas, particularly in a defensive sense, but the 10/11 best price on WOLFSBURG TO WIN looks a good play.

Considering the shorter prices on offer in the other 14:30 games, Wolfsburg provide the best value of the five home sides - Union Berlin are shorter against Hertha while Mönchengladbach, Bochum and Augsburg don't give as much appeal.

The campaign has started with a Cup win over Carl Zeiss Jena, they can carry that into the league season with victory on the first weekend.