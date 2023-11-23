Bruno Fernandes: Why creative Saudi transfer target remains critical to a Man Utd revival

It’s been a troubled start to the season at the Theatre of Dreams, with continued takeover talk and speculation about the future of manager Erik ten Hag.

The future of a number of star Manchester United players is also very much in focus, including that of Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes. Fernandes has been one of the most creative players in the world, and the linchpin in United’s midfield for several years now. His goal last week in Portugal’s penultimate game against Iceland helped his country achieve a perfect Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. It was also his 13th goal contribution, putting him level with Kylian Mbappe for the second highest in the Euro 2024 qualifiers. But things have not gone according to plan at club level, with United enduring a difficult start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Fernandes has not been immune from criticism, and there were calls for him to be stripped of the club captaincy, but the 29-year-old has continued to let his football do the talking. Despite being forced to play out of position at times, his match-winning goals against Nottingham Forest, Burnley and Fulham have shown that he is one of the few players that Ten Hag can truly rely on. Bruno Fernandes Transfer Value - how much is he worth? According to our player valuation model, Fernandes has a current Estimated Transfer Value of €60.9 million, making him the second most valuable player at United behind Marcus Rashford. Saudi Pro League clubs have shown an interest in signing him next summer, and are reportedly willing to offer United around €100 million. That would be excellent value for a player who will turn 30 next year. But the new ownership era at Old Trafford, led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, will need to keep hold of their best assets - and their number eight is especially valuable.

Fernandes continues to deliver Few other United players have the ability to deliver consistently in key moments like their captain. His four goals and three assists across all competitions have helped the Red Devils to sixth place in the Premier League table - papering over the cracks of a disjointed and fractious dressing room. But he offers so much more than that. His all-action displays result in 5.08 shot-creating actions, 9 progressive passes and 2.67 key passes per 90 minutes. While Tottenham’s James Maddison and Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool have won plaudits for their performances this season, Fernandes actually matches up with them in his ability to progress the ball and create chances. But it has been hard for his output to be fully appreciated when his team is performing well below par. This is especially apparent in how his 0.17 assists per 90 figure is almost half what he should have got based on expected assists of 0.32 per 90. Fernandes is at his best when playing as the number 10, where he can stay high and operate between the lines.