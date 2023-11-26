Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Garnacho goal

Everton 0-3 Manchester United: Garnacho wondergoal helps United win

By Sporting Life
18:52 · SUN November 26, 2023

Alejandro Garnacho’s staggering overhead kick set Manchester United on course for a comprehensive 3-0 away win on a day when hosts Everton protested against their Premier League points deduction.

Goodison Park was a cauldron as the infuriated Toffees returned to action for the first time since Sean Dyche’s side were docked 10 points for breaching financial rules.

match stats Everton 0-3 Man Utd

The Premier League felt the full force of Everton fans’ ire before and during a match that went United’s way as goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial complemented Garnacho’s acrobatic stunner.

The 19-year-old’s effort just 113 seconds into Sunday’s match was a jaw-dropping goal-of-the-season contender – a fantastic overhead kick that stunned rocking Goodison.

Everton responded well and came close to levelling before the break, with Kobbie Mainoo, 18, capping a mightily impressive first Premier League start with a key goal-line clearance.

The home fans were angered by some of the officiating and the mood darkened shortly after half-time as Rashford scored his second of the season from a penalty that followed the VAR’s intervention.

xG timeline Everton 0-3 Man Utd

Martial was fouled and went on to add his second of the campaign as United won by more than a one-goal margin for the first time in the league this season, with suspended boss Erik ten Hag watching from the stands.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS