Everton 0-3 Manchester United: Garnacho wondergoal helps United win

Alejandro Garnacho’s staggering overhead kick set Manchester United on course for a comprehensive 3-0 away win on a day when hosts Everton protested against their Premier League points deduction.

Goodison Park was a cauldron as the infuriated Toffees returned to action for the first time since Sean Dyche’s side were docked 10 points for breaching financial rules.

The Premier League felt the full force of Everton fans’ ire before and during a match that went United’s way as goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial complemented Garnacho’s acrobatic stunner. The 19-year-old’s effort just 113 seconds into Sunday’s match was a jaw-dropping goal-of-the-season contender – a fantastic overhead kick that stunned rocking Goodison.

WHAT A GOAL ALEJANDRO GARNACHO!!!! 🤯🤯🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/L9h1inY5rT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 26, 2023

Everton responded well and came close to levelling before the break, with Kobbie Mainoo, 18, capping a mightily impressive first Premier League start with a key goal-line clearance. The home fans were angered by some of the officiating and the mood darkened shortly after half-time as Rashford scored his second of the season from a penalty that followed the VAR’s intervention.