Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes: Car crash leaves Man Utd midfielder unhurt

By Sporting Life
12:33 · MON April 18, 2022

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is unhurt after being involved in a car crash on Monday morning.

No-one is believed to have been seriously injured in the collision and the 27-year-old is still believed to be fit enough to train.

United are preparing for their trip to rivals Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday night as they chase a victory that would them level with fourth-placed Tottenham in the Premier League table.

Portugal international Fernandes has scored 13 goals in 48 appearances for club country and country this season and started United's 3-2 win over Norwich on Saturday.

