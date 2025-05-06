Bristol City vs Sheffield United tips, best bets, preview and BuildABet

History should favour Sheffield United's chances in the play-offs. A total of 16 of the 20 third-placed finishers (80%) have made the final across the previous 20 seasons in the Championship, while nine (45%) have gone on to achieve promotion. Bristol City's 68 points is the joint-lowest tally in Championship history for a sixth-placed team; the Blades' 90 marking only the second occasion someone's hit that without going up in the top two.

Chris Wilder's side gained 90 points but didn't break into the top two

These two finished the campaign a significant 22 points apart. A week is all it took to completely collapse United's season and yet they've bounce back with four points from their final two taking them to the 90 marker Chris Wilder desperately wanted. The hosts' chances of progression heavily rely on a positive result here. The problem is they've struggled against the better teams all season. Ten games against those above presents a record which reads one win, four draws and five defeats. Sheffield United are a best price of 4/7 for progression, but I wouldn't be against taking their price to win on the night too.

What are the best bets? It's a surprise that SYDIE PECK hasn't scored this season when we factor in his attacking numbers across the past few weeks. Across his last eight starts, the midfielder's returned 21 shots but hasn't managed to find the net - 13 of those efforts from inside the box too.

Peck's 11/1 price TO SCORE ANYTIME certainly appeals based on that recent form. Across those games where we're focusing on the shots, Peck's shots total is the most of any player in this Blades squad by far - the next-best is Rhian Brewster with 13. His efforts this season saw him picking up the Young Player of the Season award at the club's event a couple of days ago and he should be going into this play-offs campaign full of confidence.

Considering the high shots volume, I'll also take a smaller stakes play on PECK TO SCORE 2+ GOALS. While play-off games aren't typically high-scoring, particularly in the first leg, the prices available make it worth backing.

Team news

Ben Brereton Diaz could return for Sheffield United

Predicted line-ups Bristol City XI: O'Leary; Tanner, Vyner, Dickie; Hirakawa, Williams, Knight, McCrorie; Bird, Twine, Wells. Sheffield United XI: Cooper; Choudhury, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Burrows; Vini Souza, Peck; Brereton Diaz, O'Hare, Hamer; Campbell.

