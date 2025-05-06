Bristol City vs Sheffield United tips, best bets, preview and BuildABet

Football betting tips: Championship
1pt Sydie Peck to score anytime at 11/1 (General)
0.5pt Sydie Peck to score 2+ goals at 225/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
BuildABet @ 19/1
- Sydie Peck to score anytime
- 10+ match corners
Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Thursday
TV: Sky Sports Main Event
Home 17/10 | Draw 2/1 | Away 17/10
History should favour Sheffield United's chances in the play-offs.
A total of 16 of the 20 third-placed finishers (80%) have made the final across the previous 20 seasons in the Championship, while nine (45%) have gone on to achieve promotion.
Bristol City's 68 points is the joint-lowest tally in Championship history for a sixth-placed team; the Blades' 90 marking only the second occasion someone's hit that without going up in the top two.
These two finished the campaign a significant 22 points apart. A week is all it took to completely collapse United's season and yet they've bounce back with four points from their final two taking them to the 90 marker Chris Wilder desperately wanted.
The hosts' chances of progression heavily rely on a positive result here. The problem is they've struggled against the better teams all season. Ten games against those above presents a record which reads one win, four draws and five defeats.
Sheffield United are a best price of 4/7 for progression, but I wouldn't be against taking their price to win on the night too.
What are the best bets?
It's a surprise that SYDIE PECK hasn't scored this season when we factor in his attacking numbers across the past few weeks.
Across his last eight starts, the midfielder's returned 21 shots but hasn't managed to find the net - 13 of those efforts from inside the box too.
Peck's 11/1 price TO SCORE ANYTIME certainly appeals based on that recent form.
Across those games where we're focusing on the shots, Peck's shots total is the most of any player in this Blades squad by far - the next-best is Rhian Brewster with 13.
His efforts this season saw him picking up the Young Player of the Season award at the club's event a couple of days ago and he should be going into this play-offs campaign full of confidence.
Considering the high shots volume, I'll also take a smaller stakes play on PECK TO SCORE 2+ GOALS.
While play-off games aren't typically high-scoring, particularly in the first leg, the prices available make it worth backing.
Team news
Bristol City remain without defensive duo Luke McNally and Cameron Pring.
Liam Manning may opt to play the same side which drew the final game of the season against Preston.
Ben Brereton Diaz missed Sheffield United's last game through illness but he could return to the line-up on Thursday.
Oliver Arblaster and Rhys Norrington-Davies remain long-term absentees.
Predicted line-ups
Bristol City XI: O'Leary; Tanner, Vyner, Dickie; Hirakawa, Williams, Knight, McCrorie; Bird, Twine, Wells.
Sheffield United XI: Cooper; Choudhury, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Burrows; Vini Souza, Peck; Brereton Diaz, O'Hare, Hamer; Campbell.
Odds correct at 1530 BST (06/05/25)
