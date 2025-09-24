Brilliant Bournemouth kicking on despite summer of significant change

In a league dominated by clubs with far greater financial resources and grand European ambitions – Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham and even clubs like West Ham, Nottingham Forest and newcomers Sunderland all outspent them over the summer – Bournemouth have made a bullish statement over the opening weeks of the new campaign.

Five games into the 2025/26 season, the Cherries have accumulated 10 points, an impressive start that has been enough to put them fourth in the Premier League table. It’s an excellent return given the expectations around them. Consolidating their ninth-place finish from 2024/25 in itself would have been a lofty pre-season target, in light of their loss of several star players. But already, the Cherries seem capable of more than mere consolidation.

Last summer could have been deeply unsettling for Bournemouth. They lost key pieces of their squad. Dean Huijsen departed for Real Madrid for £50 million, Milos Kerkez moved to Liverpool for £40 million, Illia Zabarnyi was sold to Paris Saint-Germain for £54.5 million, and winger Dango Ouattara joined Brentford for £42.5 million. Such departures – especially among defenders and bright young talents – often signal a season of transition or even regression. But in Bournemouth’s case, they’ve not only sustained last season’s good form; they appear to have improved in certain areas. Part of the reason Bournemouth haven’t dropped off is due to shrewd transfer business and recruitment. Several incoming players have made an impact quickly. Goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, brought in from Chelsea for £25 million, has taken over from Kepa Arrizabalaga (who himself was on loan from Chelsea last season and has since moved to Arsenal). The defensive rebuild includes the addition of centre-back Bafode Diakite, signed from Lille for £34.6 million.

On the left side of the backline, Adrien Truffert, who arrived from Rennes for £14.4 million, has been tasked with replacing Kerkez. Filling the void left by a player who was snaped up by the reigning champions was a tall task, but the Frenchman has impressed with his defensive positioning, overlapping runs and ability to add width without compromising solidity. Additional signings – such as Ben Gannon-Doak from Liverpool and Amine Adli from Bayer Leverkusen – have added depth. The summer outgoings have been plentiful, but the incomings show that Bournemouth are not merely net sellers but are reinvesting wisely. Just as important, or perhaps more so, has been the performance of players already at the club. Bournemouth’s central midfield pair, Tyler Adams and Alex Scott, have made a strong start to the new season. Adams, perhaps determined to earn a key role for the United States as a World Cup on home soil next year, is showing more consistency on the ball and energy in defensive tasks and pressing duties, showcasing an ability to break up play that once marked him out as one of his nation’s brightest hopes. The defence, too, with Marcos Senesi leading the backline, has looked more assured. Through five games, they boast the second-fewest shots faced and the third-lowest expected goals against. Then there is Antoine Semenyo, Bournemouth’s breakout star so far in 2025/26. In five Premier League appearances he has contributed three goals and two assists, putting him among the league’s most productive forwards.

His skill set – pace, directness, ability to beat defenders and the versatility to play across the second line of attack – makes him a constant threat. That was evident on the opening weekend when the Ghanaian scored a stunning brace away at Liverpool, even though Bournemouth lost 4-2 in a spirited performance. All of this would be harder to achieve without manager Andoni Iraola. His calm leadership, tactical flexibility and ability to maintain continuity despite significant player turnover has been impressive. He has managed to replace the outgoing key players without losing identity: Bournemouth still press, still look to be compact in defence, stretch games with width and trust new signings quickly. The fact that the team has kept pace with or even outperformed expectations in matches against stronger opposition is a testament to his methods. “I do not want to lose players but when the window is open, you never know what's going to happen," the Basque tactician said during pre-season. “Obviously, if the more important players stay with us, it's going to be easier, but if something else happens, we will also adapt. “We will be like the club. They will be ready for whatever the situation is and we will do our job.”

Andoni Iraola has transformed Bournemouth

So what might be a realistic ceiling for Bournemouth in 2025/26? Well, any improvement on last season’s ninth-place finish would be a significant achievement. Given how much money has been spent by other clubs pushing for the European places, breaking into even the lower tiers of continental qualification seems ambitious but not impossible. After all, aiming for European qualification now is just a matter of maintenance for Iraola’s side. They need to maintain their current defensive solidity, their ability to adjust to opponents and rise to the challenge of taking on the league’s established elite and keep getting the best out of their deceptively deep squad. After weathering a summer of mass departures better than many might have expected and punching above their weight after the season began, Bournemouth have rubber-stamped their credentials as one of the most consistent and smartly operated teams in the top flight. Others might sell less and spend bigger, but Bournemouth are showing they can aspire high despite such limitations.