Brighton vs Wolves betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1.5pts Pervis Estupinan to have 1+ shots on target at 11/4 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
Brighton have only lost two of their last 16 games, don’t let the six draws over that period shroud just how good of a job Roberto De Zerbi is doing.
His side are eighth in the Premier League, three points off sixth, they are in the hat for the fourth round of the FA Cup and through to the last 16 of the Europa League.
Wolves will head to the south coast in a buoyant mood having set up a Black Country derby with West Brom in midweek. The Wanderers needed extra time but edged past Brentford in a five goal thriller and extended their run of five games without defeat.
Gary O’Neil’s side have proved to be a tough nut to crack but the majority of their league defeats have come on the road this season which goes a little way to explaining their big price on Monday.
Roberto De Zerbi praised PERVIS ESTUPINAN’s versatility recently. A left back by trade, the suspension of Lewis Dunk forced the Ecuadorian a little further back the pitch to earn Brighton’s first league clean sheet of the campaign against West Ham.
Though his all round play is outstanding, it is Estupinan’s offensive output that is of interest here.
He has scored three goals in 10 starts for the Seagulls this term and assisted a further three, most recently finding the net Brighton’s 4-2 win over Stoke in the FA Cup.
An xG of 0.9 suggests his goalscoring form is not sustainable but Estupinan is shooting often enough. He has found the target seven times and registered at least one in half of his starts this term.
At 11/4 with Betfair and Paddy Power, backing him to have 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET appeals on Monday.
Brighton have scored the sixth most goals in the Premier League, conceded the seventh most and have only kept one clean sheet.
Joao Pedro tops their goalscoring charts with 15 in all competitions, scoring half of his sides last 10.
Simon Adingra and Kaoru Mitom are unavailable for Brighton due to international call-ups. Solly March, Joel Veltman, Julio Enciso and Ansu Fati are all injured.
Lewis Dunk missed the draw with West Ham due to suspension but is back available and should start in central defence.
Wolves top goalscorer Hwang Hee-Chan (10) is at the Asian Cup and Joao Gomes is suspended.
Hugo Bueno and Matt Doherty are competing for the left wing back spot but I suspect O’Neil will go with the latter here.
Brighton: Steele; Hinshelwood, Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan; Groß, Gilmour, Milner; Buonanotte; Welbeck, Pedro.
Wolves: Sa; Semedo, Kilman, Dawson, Toti, Doherty; Bellegarde, Doyle; Neto, Sarrabia; Cunha.
Odds correct 1500 GMT (19/01/24)
