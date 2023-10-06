Brighton vs Liverpool betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Kick-off time: 14:00 BST, Sunday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Home 11/5 | Draw 3/1 | Away 1/1

A week seems like an absolute age in football nowadays. VAR controversy in the Tottenham-Liverpool game have only served to elongate a week in which both the Reds and Brighton played in the Europa League, a more pressing thing to ponder when considering a bet for this match-up, where Jürgen Klopp's side beat Union SG, and Brighton completed a comeback to draw 2-2 with Marseille. There's no doubt that Thursday outings affect these Sunday Premier League games, but we can still expect a rather similar approach from both teams at this point. Liverpool were, of course, robbed of a perfectly good goal against Spurs, but they still displayed the traits of a team that are struggling with opposition from a defensive perspective, while looking typically dangerous going forward. Goals are often on the cards when Brighton play, too. Their seven league games have produced a total of 33 goals this season (19 for, 14 against), looking a little out of form for the first time in a long time under Roberto De Zerbi.

What are the best bets? Goals may be on the cards on the cards at the Amex Stadium but the pick'em prices on a over/under line of 3.5 look a little off. Still, I wouldn't like to be on the wrong side of a high-scoring affair here. Instead, I think the 5/6 available about OVER 27.5 SHOTS in the match is a better way to attack the game from a punting perspective. CLICK HERE to back Over 27.5 Shots with Sky Bet We can enter it fairly confident that both teams will look to get forward, and that both sides have defensive vulnerabilities that can be taken advantage of. Liverpool's matches average over 30 shots per game this season, while games involving Brighton average over 29 shots per game. With that in mind, the line for shots at various bookmakers looks a bit low.

BuildABet @ 10/1 Tariq Lamptey to be carded

22+ total match fouls

10+ corners CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet A possibly rusty Tariq Lamptey will be tasked with keeping Mo Salah quiet and can easily find himself in the book having to deputise for Pervis Estupiñán. Indeed, there might be plenty of fouls in what is likely to be an end-to-end game. If that's the case, adding 10+ corners to a BuildABet makes sense.

Team news

Brighton's Tariq Lamptey

Tariq Lamptey is expected to replace injured Brighton left-back Pervis Estupiñán. He has joined Julio Enciso, Adam Lallana, James Milner and Jakub Moder on the sidelines. Liverpool's Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota are both suspended after receiving red red cards against Tottenham last weekend. Cody Gakpo picked up a knee issue in the 2-1 defeat to Spurs and joins Thiago Alcantara, Caoimhin Kelleher and Stefan Bajcetic as absentees.

Predicted line-ups Brighton: Verbruggen; Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Lamptey; Groß, Gilmour; March, Welbeck, Mitoma, Ferguson. Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Díaz, Núñez.