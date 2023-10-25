Brighton vs Ajax betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Ajax find themselves in quite the surprising predicament right now, sitting in the relegation zone of the Eredivisie after a 4-3 defeat in Utrecht at the weekend. Maurice Steijn left his head coaching role at the club by mutual consent following that result, with Hedwiges Maduro placed in interim charge for this crucial Group B clash. With Ajax seemingly in complete disarray, it's understandable that they enter this game as fairly substantial underdogs. According to the odds, they're expected to concede three goals in Brighton. It's fair to say that Brighton have been a little short of top form recently, but Saturday's 2-1 defeat away to Manchester City was a little less concerning than some recent performances, staying well in the game after conceding two early goals.

What are the best bets? It was ANSU FATI that scored for Brighton and made City nervous at the weekend, and he looks some value TO SCORE ANYTIME in this one at 5/4. CLICK HERE to back Ansu Fati to score anytime with Sky Bet Roberto De Zerbi is often difficult to read in terms of team selection, so it might be worth waiting for line-up news, but with Ansu Fati playing few minutes at the weekend, it's easy to envisage him getting the starting nod considering his sharp display last time out. The 20-year-old loanee from Barcelona has never been shot or goal shy through his short career, only injuries setting him back from pushing on to greater things. He's scored two goals in limited playing time for Brighton thus far, averaging 3.14 shots and 0.62 expected goals (xG) per 90 minutes. If Ajax are indeed set to concede a few goals against Brighton, Ansu Fati has to be near the top of the shortlist to at least one of them.

BuildABet @ 21/1 Ansu Fati to score anytime

7+ Brighton corners

Brian Brobbey 3+ fouls CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet Brighton should enjoy plenty of the ball in promising positions if Ajax's recent showings are anything to go by. As mentioned, Ansu Fati might be best placed to take advantage. Given the domestic disciplinary record of Ajax striker Brian Brobbey this season, adding him to the BuildABet to record three or more fouls makes sense.

Team news

Brighton's Pervis Estupinan remains out

Brighton have few options at left-back with Pervis Estupinan, Tariq Lamptey and Solly March all out. Danny Welbeck is also sidelined after picking up an injury at the weekend. Geronimo Rulli, Devyne Rensch and Ahmetcan Kaplan are doubtful to play for Ajax in this game.