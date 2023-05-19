Sporting Life
Pervis Estupinan celebrates his goal against Arsenal

Brighton v Southampton tips: Premier League best bets and preview

By Tom Carnduff
14:30 · FRI May 19, 2023

Brighton will be looking to get their European push back on track when Southampton visit on Sunday. Tom Carnduff has a 16/1 goalscorer to back.

Football betting tips: Premier League

1pt Pervis Estupinan to score anytime at 16/1 (Betfred)

Brighton's recent form is best summarised by the famous Gennaro Gattuso press conference clip.

"Sometimes maybe good, sometimes.." well you know the rest but the Seagulls' run of results has been outright bizarre. They beat Wolves 6-0, lost to Everton 5-1, bounced back with a 3-0 win away at Arsenal before a 4-1 hammering at Newcastle.

The positive for their European aspirations is that they welcome relegated Southampton. A side who have failed to be remotely competitive this season and one that went down without a fight last time out.

Kick-off time: 14:00 BST, Sunday

Brighton 1/5 | Draw 6/1 | Southampton 11/1

Brighton's season and their dominance in certain games is underlined by their very short price for success here. As expected, that has driven the markets to either shorter prices or higher lines.

Multiple home players are 2/1 or shorter to score, but the one name I'm willing to gamble on is PERVIS ESTUPINAN, with 16s available on a GOAL ANYTIME.

The left-back scored in that win at the Emirates, and his place in my fantasy football side was based largely on attacking contributions. His 1.4 key passes per game average is the third-highest in this Brighton squad.

Pervis Estupinan's 22/23 stats

He's registered at least one shot in each of his last eight games at home too, with two coming in the win over Wolves and the 3-3 draw with Brentford.

Estupinan also had two shots against Arsenal, with three coming in the win at Chelsea. That's led to an average of 0.19 xG per game across his last seven in the Premier League.

With Brighton fancied for success in this non-televised clash, ESTUPINAN represents the most appealing value among home players.

Brighton v Southampton best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Pervis Estupinan to score anytime at 16/1 (Betfred)

Score prediction: Brighton 3-0 Southampton (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

Odds correct at 1425 BST (19/05/23)

