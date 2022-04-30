Brighton host Manchester United on Saturday evening, and Jake Osgathorpe takes a look at the game, selecting his best bets.

Manchester United put together one of their better performances of the last few months when beating Brentford on Monday. But I feel as though that was the final hurrah of team who had downed tools weeks ago, wanting to put on a decent showing in the last United home game of the season. Given that, I really want to get Brighton onside, especially at the prices.

The Seagulls are finishing the season strongly, winning three of their last five and losing just once (at Man City), with their performance at Wolves last weekend excellent (xG: WOL 0.70 - 2.86 BHA). Across their last six, Graham Potter's side have averaged 1.60 xGF and 1.18 xGA per game, again highlighting that Brighton are in good nick. Despite poor results at the Amex this season (W3, D7, L7), performances have been consistently strong, averaging 1.45 xGF and 1.15 xGA per game in front of their own fans. Many would look at Brighton and conclude they have nothing left to play for, but the Seagulls are targeting a top-half finish, something they have never managed in the Premier League. Add the fact that United head south having allowed a whopping 1.86 xGA per away game this season, and have lost four straight away games, and getting with the hosts starts making even more appeal. So, we have a team in form with motivation and a strong home process against a team out of form, with little motivation and a troubling away process. Therefore, BRIGHTON to win DRAW NO BET makes great appeal at a best price of 21/20, and generally at even money. CLICK HERE to back Brighton to win Draw No Bet with Sky Bet The Seagulls look big in the win market, but by taking them Draw No Bet we get added security if the game ends in a draw, it's money back.

A second fancy comes in the shots market. Brighton have averaged 14.4 shots per home game this season, with United allowing 14.5 shots per away game, so a small wager on BRIGHTON TO HAVE 15+ SHOTS is advised. CLICK HERE to back Brighton 15+ total shots with Sky Bet The Seagulls are very happy pulling the trigger from distance, and are expected to be the team in the ascendancy for much of the game, which should lead to plenty of chances. They mustered 17 attempts at Wolves last weekend, 31 at home to Norwich, 15 in defeat at home to Spurs and 15 in defeat to Newcastle, showing it is a line they do breach regularly.

