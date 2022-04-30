Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Features
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Our preview of Brighton v Manchester United with best bets

Brighton v Man Utd tips: Premier League best bets and preview

By Jake Osgathorpe
15:11 · THU May 05, 2022

Brighton host Manchester United on Saturday evening, and Jake Osgathorpe takes a look at the game, selecting his best bets.

Football betting tips: Premier League

1.5pts Brighton to win Draw No Bet at 21/20 (10bet)

1pt Brighton 15+ total shots at 13/10 (Betfair)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Betfair new customer offer > http://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=3887764&bid=11068

Manchester United put together one of their better performances of the last few months when beating Brentford on Monday.

But I feel as though that was the final hurrah of team who had downed tools weeks ago, wanting to put on a decent showing in the last United home game of the season.

Given that, I really want to get Brighton onside, especially at the prices.

Kick-off time: 17:30 BST, Saturday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Brighton 9/5 | Draw 23/10 | Man Utd 6/4

The Seagulls are finishing the season strongly, winning three of their last five and losing just once (at Man City), with their performance at Wolves last weekend excellent (xG: WOL 0.70 - 2.86 BHA).

Across their last six, Graham Potter's side have averaged 1.60 xGF and 1.18 xGA per game, again highlighting that Brighton are in good nick.

Despite poor results at the Amex this season (W3, D7, L7), performances have been consistently strong, averaging 1.45 xGF and 1.15 xGA per game in front of their own fans.

Many would look at Brighton and conclude they have nothing left to play for, but the Seagulls are targeting a top-half finish, something they have never managed in the Premier League.

Add the fact that United head south having allowed a whopping 1.86 xGA per away game this season, and have lost four straight away games, and getting with the hosts starts making even more appeal.

So, we have a team in form with motivation and a strong home process against a team out of form, with little motivation and a troubling away process.

Therefore, BRIGHTON to win DRAW NO BET makes great appeal at a best price of 21/20, and generally at even money.

The Seagulls look big in the win market, but by taking them Draw No Bet we get added security if the game ends in a draw, it's money back.

Download the Sporting Life app

A second fancy comes in the shots market.

Brighton have averaged 14.4 shots per home game this season, with United allowing 14.5 shots per away game, so a small wager on BRIGHTON TO HAVE 15+ SHOTS is advised.

The Seagulls are very happy pulling the trigger from distance, and are expected to be the team in the ascendancy for much of the game, which should lead to plenty of chances.

They mustered 17 attempts at Wolves last weekend, 31 at home to Norwich, 15 in defeat at home to Spurs and 15 in defeat to Newcastle, showing it is a line they do breach regularly.

Brighton v Manchester United best bets and score prediction

1.5pts Brighton to win Draw no Bet at 21/20 (10bet)

1pt Brighton 15+ shots at 13/10 (Betfair)

Score prediction: Brighton 2-1 Manchester United (Sky Bet odds: 17/2)

Odds correct at 1500 BST (05/05/22)

Jake Osgathorpe gives his verdict on the latest round of Premier League fixtures
ALSO READ: Jake Osgathorpe gives his verdict on the latest round of Premier League fixtures

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS