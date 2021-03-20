Brighton 3-0 Newcastle: Steve Bruce under pressure as Brighton win well

Brighton pulled six points clear of the drop zone with a dominant 3-0 win over fellow relegation-battlers Newcastle.

Steve Bruce’s visitors went into the game having won just two of their last 17 league matches and were unable to improve their fortunes, while Brighton recorded only their second league victory at the Amex Stadium this campaign. Leandro Trossard’s curled opener put the home side ahead just before the break.

Danny Welbeck then doubled Brighton’s lead with a well-struck shot into the corner six minutes into the second half, and Neal Maupay’s 68th-minute volley sealed all three points. The result leaves Newcastle just two points ahead of 18th-placed Fulham, although the Cottagers have played one game more. Brighton started brightly, with Jakub Moder forcing Martin Dubravka into a low save inside the opening five minutes. After 30 minutes, the Seagulls had enjoyed 75 per cent of the possession, with five shots including two on target, with Newcastle yet to have an attempt. Newcastle had to wait until the 37th minute for their first meaningful chance when Jamaal Lascelles headed wide at the far post. Moments later, Maupay had a good opportunity at the other end after being picked out by Trossard, but his shot was blocked by Ciaran Clark.