Lens head coach Franck Haise is the odds-on favourite to become the new manager of Brighton.
Graham Potter left the Amex last week after he was appointed Chelsea boss.
Haise led Lens to 7th in Ligue 1 last season, replicating their same finish from the 20/21 campaign.
They have started the current season in great form, sitting 3rd in the table with 17 points from their first seven games.
The French coach prefers to play a three-at-the-back system, which would allow continuity from Potter's previous formation at the Seagulls.
Odds correct at 1020 BST (14/09/22)
Haise replaces Kjetil Knutsen at the top of the market, with the Bodo/Glimt expected to move to an established European club in the near future having achieved minor miracles in Norwegian football.
Previous boss Potter also forged his reputation during a hugely successful spell with another Scandinavian minnow Ostersunds in Norwegian football.
However he did have experience of the English game both as a player, with various clubs in the '90s and early 2000s, and as a head coach in the Sky Bet Championship with Swansea - the role he held when Albion recruited him in 2019.
He has led the club to back-to-back titles and the quarter-finals of the inaugural Europa Conference League - a competition in which they thrashed eventual winners Roma 6-1 in the group stage.
Brighton under-21 coach Andrew Crofts is currently in interim charge alongside various others, including former England and Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana, none of whom are priced up for the vacancy.
