Lens head coach Franck Haise is the odds-on favourite to become the new manager of Brighton.

Graham Potter left the Amex last week after he was appointed Chelsea boss. Haise led Lens to 7th in Ligue 1 last season, replicating their same finish from the 20/21 campaign. They have started the current season in great form, sitting 3rd in the table with 17 points from their first seven games. The French coach prefers to play a three-at-the-back system, which would allow continuity from Potter's previous formation at the Seagulls.

Next Brighton manager odds (via Sky Bet) Franck Haise - 8/13

Kjetil Knutsen - 11/4

Steve Cooper - 11/2

Roberto De Zerbi - 12/1

Ange Postecoglou - 16/1

Nathan Jones - 18/1 Odds correct at 1020 BST (14/09/22)

Kjetil Knutsen was previously the favourite for the job

Haise replaces Kjetil Knutsen at the top of the market, with the Bodo/Glimt expected to move to an established European club in the near future having achieved minor miracles in Norwegian football. Previous boss Potter also forged his reputation during a hugely successful spell with another Scandinavian minnow Ostersunds in Norwegian football. However he did have experience of the English game both as a player, with various clubs in the '90s and early 2000s, and as a head coach in the Sky Bet Championship with Swansea - the role he held when Albion recruited him in 2019. He has led the club to back-to-back titles and the quarter-finals of the inaugural Europa Conference League - a competition in which they thrashed eventual winners Roma 6-1 in the group stage. Brighton under-21 coach Andrew Crofts is currently in interim charge alongside various others, including former England and Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana, none of whom are priced up for the vacancy.

