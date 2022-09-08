Chelsea have announced the appointment of Graham Potter as their new head coach on a five-year contract.

Potter, who joins the Blues less than 48 hours after the sacking of manager Thomas Tuchel, guided Brighton to their highest finish of ninth in the Premier League last season. Potter said: “I am incredibly proud and excited to represent Chelsea FC, this fantastic football club. “I am very excited to partner with Chelsea’s new ownership group and look forward to meeting and working with the exciting group of players and to develop a team and culture that our amazing fans can be proud of. “I would also like to place my sincere thanks to Brighton & Hove Albion for allowing me this opportunity.”

Chelsea Football Club is delighted to welcome Graham Potter as our new Head Coach! 🤝 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 8, 2022

Tuchel was sacked by Chelsea on Wednesday morning, amid mounting discord with the new Blues board and growing issues with the Stamford Bridge players. The former Paris St Germain coach led Chelsea to the 2021 Champions League title, then the 2022 Club World Cup crown. But the charismatic German coach paid the price for disharmony with the Blues’ new owners, who were left feeling unable to see Tuchel at the centre of their west London revamp. Potter is understood to have asked for assurances about the new Chelsea owners’ plans to fashion a set-up for managers to make long-term plans that they then actually also carry out. The former Swansea boss was impressed with what he heard in face-to-face meetings with Boehly and Eghbali on Wednesday afternoon, paving the way for a deal to be wrapped up quickly.

Head coach Graham Potter is leaving the club after deciding to join Chelsea.



Also departing are his assistant Billy Reid, first-team coaches Bjorn Hamberg and Bruno, goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts and assistant head of recruitment Kyle Macaulay. — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) September 8, 2022