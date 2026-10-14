Brighton backed in Conference League outright tips, preview and best bets

Football betting tips: Conference League 6pts Brighton to win the Conference League at 11/4 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

The Europa Conference League gets underway this week and the outright field is led by Premier League side BRIGHTON, with the Seagulls a best price of 11/4 TO WIN THE CONFERENCE LEAGUE this season. That may seem skinny for a knockout tournament spanning eight months, but it’s a cracking price in my book due to five key factors. Firstly, Premier League teams have been dominant in Europe’s tertiary competition over the last four seasons, despite being allowed only a single entrant. The English top flight sides have lifted the trophy in three of the last four campaigns, with Aston Villa the only side to fail to do so in 23/24 when beaten in the semi-finals by eventual winners Olympiacos. The Villans were hindered by being in the thick of a top four challenge with a shallow squad.

Dean Henderson lifts Conference League trophy for Crystal Palace

West Ham, Chelsea and Crystal Palace have all been victorious, all as pre-tournament favourites, and that was also the case in the inaugural season when Jose Mourinho’s Roma reigned supreme. So that’s three Prem winners from the last four, and four pre-tournament favourites winning the last five. Two ticks for Brighton. Secondly, Fabian Hurzeler's side have started the season incredibly well, looking like a legitimate top four Premier League team. They sit third in the table as one of only three teams to have won four or more of their opening six matches. They've beaten Arsenal handsomely in that time, and beat Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup despite going 2-0 down and fielding a rotated team.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler

Which brings us onto the third factor; their squad depth. Tony Bloom and co. have amassed a remarkably deep squad full of quality, so much so that no one remembers when players are out injured. It feels as though the 'starting' players in every position are at the same level or only slightly better than their 'back-ups' meaning heavy rotation or injuries don't slow the well-oiled Seagull machine down. Don't believe me? Well, they've started the season extremely well despite being without their first choice front four. All of Georginio Rutter, Kaoru Mitoma, Yankuba Minteh and Jack Hinshelwood have barely kicked a ball this season, missing major time through injuries, yet their 'back-ups' have been phenomenal. That's the sign of a proper team, and one that can fight on multiple fronts, especially at this level - no disrespect to the great Conference League.

Maxim De Cuyper has excelled playing on the left wing in Mitoma's absence

A fourth factor is that the prospect of playing European football isn't new to Brighton, with the club having experienced a run in the Europa League in 23/24. While the coaching and playing staff may be different from that season, the CLUB will have learned a lot from that campaign which is key given the way the Seagulls are run and how they operate. Finally, the field in this season's Conference League looks very weak. Monaco were the closest to making the staking plan at 7/1 as third favourites, with them the most likely winners of the competition outside of Brighton in my opinion with a good team and a very good manager in the dugout. Former Atletico Madrid and Chelsea left-back Felipe Luis is at the helm after a remarkably successful stint in his native Brazil as manager of Flamengo, winning a league and Copa Libertadores double. They have also started the season very well (W4 D2) including a win over PSG at the Parc des Princes, but don't quite have the squad depth of Brighton to fight on multiple fronts in my mind.

Felipe Luis had remarkable success at Flamengo