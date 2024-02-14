Brentford vs Liverpool betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

2pts Liverpool to win and both teams to score at 9/5 (Betfair, Boylesports)
Brentford have made a tumultuous start to 2024. Knocked out of the FA Cup, followed by victories over Nottingham Forest and Wolves were sandwiched between defeats against Tottenham and Manchester City.
Three of their six games this year have finished 3-2 and both teams have scored in all but one. Unsurprisingly, this goal glut coincides with the return of Ivan Toney.
Thomas Frank’s side are victim to a tough schedule, only two wins in their last 11 has seen them slide towards the relegation zone. With Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal all to play before the international break, things could look very bleak for the Bees come March.
Their next opponents Liverpool have a chance to move five points clear on Saturday afternoon.
Victory in the big smoke would put real daylight between them and the chasing pack at the top of the Premier League with Arsenal and Manchester City not in action until later in the day.
The odds suggest this game is Liverpool’s to lose and it’s hard to disagree. The Reds have only lost one of their last 13 games in all competitions, victories in the domestic cup competitions over that period have kept hopes of a quadruple alive.
Liverpool’s defence is a bit more fragile than their goals against record suggests.
The Reds have conceded 23 goals this season, only Arsenal (22) have conceded fewer but Jurgen Klopp’s side have not kept a clean sheet in five games as Norwich (twice), Fulham and Burnley have all netted against them in that period.
They have shipped the majority of the league goals on the road. In 12 away games their only three clean sheets have come at Bramall Lane, Bournemouth and Turf Moor.
So, whilst they have enough firepower to beat Brentford, siding with a LIVERPOOL WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals.
Toney has hit the ground running with three goals in four games. Racking up 10 shots in those games and playing every minute, he could threaten Liverpool. Diogo Jota has had eight shots in Liverpool’s last three games, netting twice.
Brentford announced the signing of Igor Thiago from Club Brugge on Wednesday, the Brazilian frontman will remain at the Belgian side until the summer though.
Yoane Wissa returned from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and could return to the matchday squad this weekend. Frank Onyeka is also back in England after Nigeria’s loss in the final but is unlikely to start.
Neal Maupay will partner Toney upfront, the pair have combined to score six of the Bees last eight goals.
Liverpool received a huge boost as Mohamed Salah returned to training this week. The Egyptian returned from AFCON early after picking up a hamstring injury but may not be rushed straight into the XI.
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson both started Liverpool’s last game, the former was subbed off at half time.
Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley, Alisson Becker and Joe Gomez have all suffered injuries in training and may return to the fold here having missed the win over Burnley.
Brentford: Flekken; Collins, Pinnock, Mee; Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Reguilon; Maupay, Toney
Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Gomez; Elliot, Mac Allister, Jones; Jota, Nunez, Diaz
Odds correct 1230 GMT (15/02/24)
