Arsenal have had plenty of time to analyse their 3-1 defeat away to Manchester United last time out. However, it doesn’t get much easier for Mikel Arteta as his side make the short trip to the Brentford Community Stadium on Sunday. George Gamble picks out a best bet.

Brentford have been strong on home soil and Premier League matches that have taken place there have been entertaining. Their three home matches have averaged 4.3 goals per game and they enjoy London derby’s. Arsenal’s away matches are seeing an average of three strikes per game and they’ll want to return to winning ways immediately.

By Brentford’s standards, they have had an exceptional start to the new campaign. They’ve lost just one of their opening six league fixtures, winning two and drawing the other three. They’ll surely be eyeing up a top-half finish and if they can continue their remarkable goalscoring record going forward, they’ll take some beating. They have hit the back of the net ten times across their three outings at the Brentford Community Stadium and conceded three goals in that time. According to Infogol’s expected goals (xG) table, Brentford have accumulated the fifth highest xG in home matches in the league. With Ivan Toney coming off the back of a hat-trick in his last match, the hosts will feel they can get something from this match. The Bees have hit at least four shots on target in each home league match so far this campaign and they can certainly contribute to the goal count.

Arsenal will have had a ten-day gap since their last outing and a two week period since their last Premier League outing. That was a 3-1 loss away to Manchester United and they will want to right the wrongs from that encounter. That result aside, Mikel Arteta’s side have been in fine form and still sit top of the table. The 3-1 scoreline against Manchester United didn’t necessarily reflect how the game went as Arsenal dominated for large periods and should’ve been ahead numerous times. The Gunners have become ruthless up top after some excellent summer acquisitions and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them clinch a victory here. But Brentford are underrated and on home soil, they will make life difficult and should, at a minimum, get on the scoresheet. There should be goals here. OVER 2.5 GOALS has landed in Arsenal’s last five Premier League outings and the 7/10 on that happening once again here is the main pick. CLICK HERE to back Over 2.5 goals with Sky Bet

