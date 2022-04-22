Brentford welcome Tottenham in Saturday's late kick-off and Tom Carnduff has found value in backing a player to score.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1.5pts Harry Kane to score anytime at 13/10 (General)

Tottenham will be looking to bounce back from defeat to Brighton last weekend as they travel to Brentford. Arsenal's involvement in the early kick-off may mean that they have to win this to regain their top-four spot. However, Brentford having home advantage here gives them a chance of gaining points. They've won their last two in front of their own supporters with five wins from their last six at all venues. The Bees are considered big outsiders in the odds but they may run the game closer than those prices suggest. Even with defeat to Brighton, they had won their last four prior to it.

Kick-off time: 17:30 BST, Saturday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Brentford 16/5 | Draw 13/5 | Tottenham 5/6

The narrative around this game will, of course, be on Christian Eriksen given the former Spurs' player's form since joining Brentford in the January transfer window. However, it's one player from the visitors that provides the interest for this contest. Harry Kane has returned to his best since Antonio Conte arrived at the club earlier in the season and he can shine again on Saturday. At a best price of 13/10, there is appeal in taking KANE TO SCORE ANYTIME. In the Premier League, 11 of his 12 goals this season have come since they switched head coach. CLICK HERE to back Harry Kane to score anytime with Sky Bet It's not a surprise when we say that Spurs have improved massively since Conte's arrival. In an attacking sense they have been strong, posting 45.0 expected goals for (xGF) since he came in with an expected goal difference (xGD) of +18.1.

A point of interest here is that Kane has had 13.2 xGF under Conte. That means that 29.3% of Tottenham's xG total since they made the change in the dugout have come from the forward. It has resulted in Kane scoring 11 goals in his last 18 league outings - averaging 0.61 goals per 95 minutes. He also has an average of 0.65 xG/95 across this period. Given the uncertainty that comes with this result, going for any of the three outright options provides little appeal - particularly when there is such an attractive price available in the goalscorer market. We shouldn't let one quiet performance last time out put us off, KANE has returned to his best under Conte and he can strike in Saturday's late kick-off.

Brentford v Tottenham best bets and score prediction 1.5pts Harry Kane to score anytime at 13/10 (General) Score prediction: Brentford 1-1 Tottenham (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct at 1100 BST (22/04/22)