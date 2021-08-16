Premier League leaders Manchester City travel to Brentford on Wednesday, and Jake Osgathorpe thinks the Bees can test City's mettle.

Brentford were somewhat disappointing at the weekend against Brighton, but we can expect better from Thomas Frank's side here, and they will need better. That is because league leaders Manchester City are in town hot off a 6-3 win, their ninth straight victory in which they have scored 30 goals.

Brentford will struggle to stop the City juggernaut from scoring here, with Pep's side averaging 2.54 xGF per game, but their is hope that the hosts can also get on the scoresheet. The Bees have been excellent at home this term, with only the current top four and Crystal Palace boasting a better home xG process than Frank's side (1.85 xGF, 1.07 xGA per game). This tells us they create a host of chances on average, and we have already seen them rack up 3.13 xGF against Liverpool and 2.16 against Chelsea at the Brentford Community Stadium. City therefore need to be wary.

Pep's side racked up a monstrous 4.17 xGF against Leicester in a 6-3 win, but the biggest shock was that they allowed 2.59 xGA. That was statistically their worst defensive performance of the season in the Premier League, according to xG. Prior to that game, City hadn't allowed more than 1.30 xGA in a single game since the opening day of the season. So, Leicester perhaps highlighted some chinks in the armour, and Brentford are smart enough to exploit the same weakness, making BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE a solid selection. The Bees attacking process at home gives plenty of confidence for this bet, as does the fact that City have conceded in four of their nine away games. We can expect a City win, but in a high-scoring game, Brentford can get on the scoresheet too.

Brentford v Manchester City best bets and score prediction 1.5pts Both Teams to Score at 7/5 (Betway) Score prediction: Brentford 1-3 Manchester City (Sky Bet odds: 10/1) Odds correct at 1800 GMT (27/12/21)