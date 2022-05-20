Sporting Life
Leeds celebrate Pascal Struijk's goal against Brighton
Brentford v Leeds tips: Premier League best bets and preview

By Joe Rindl
14:50 · FRI May 20, 2022

Leeds United travel to Brentford in crucial match for the Whites. Joe Rindl though is backing the Bees with his best bet and score prediction.

Football betting tips: Premier League

1pt Brentford to win at 6/4 (SpreadEx)

1pt Brentford to win and both teams to score at 3/1 (General)

Leeds need to better Burnley's result to stay up. If they lose away to Brentford on Sunday afternoon they are down no matter what happens elsewhere.

Worryingly for Jesse Marsch and his side is their horrific away form over the course of the season, they have allowed an average of 2.05 xGA per away game this term.

Leeds’ four away wins this season have come against already-relegated Norwich and Watford, an out-of-form Wolves team, and, more optimistically for Sunday, a very strong performance at West Ham in January.

Even so, exactly half of Leeds’ away trips in 2021-22 have ended in defeat.

Leeds under Jesse Marsch

Kick-off time: 16:00 BST, Sunday

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Brentford 7/5 | Draw 13/5 | Leeds 7/4

In contrast, Brentford have been one of the better home teams in the league this term, collecting the seventh most expected points (xP) and posting the seventh best home xG process (1.67 xGF, 1.06 xGA per game).

While those around them have cantered, the Bees have been buzzing as the season comes to a close, winning seven of their last 10 while averaging 1.99 xGF and 1.30 xGA per game.

Currently in 11th, should they win and results go their way, they could finish as high as ninth in their debut season in the Premier League.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

This campaign there’s been a gap in quality between these two sides. BRENTFORD TO WIN at 6/4 (SpreadEx) is a price I am happy to get behind.

I’m also interested in the 3/1 general price of BRENTFORD TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE.

Four of Brentford’s last seven wins have seen that bet land, while Leeds have managed to find the net in two of their past three matches.

With so much to play for, they’ll keep pushing even if they go three or four goals down.

Brentford v Leeds score prediction and best bets

  • 1pt Brentford to win at 6/4 (SpreadEx)
  • 1pt Brentford to win and both teams to score at 3/1 (General)

Score prediction: Brentford 2-1 Leeds (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)

Odds correct 1430 BST (20/05/22)

