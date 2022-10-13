Thomas Frank’s Brentford have been almost impossible to gauge as they have struggled for consistent form all season.

The Bees have only picked up a solitary Premier League point at Bournemouth in the past month - over that three-game period they have only found the net once but shipped eight goals at the other end.

The two games they have won this season, they did so convincingly, thumping Manchester United 4-0 and putting five past Leeds in a seven goal thriller.

They have drawn four and lost the other three which is slightly concerning considering the only top side they have faced has been Arsenal.

They welcome Brighton for whom the Roberto De Zerbi era has gotten off to a promising start, despite a tough schedule.

The Seagulls shared the points at Anfield in a six-goal thriller as their new boss gave a glimpse of what to expect from his side.