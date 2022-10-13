Brentford and Brighton commence game week 10 in the Premier League with their clash in the capital on Friday evening. James Cantrill previews the game, picking out his best bets.
1pt Danny Welbeck anytime goalscorer at 5/2 (Sky Bet, William Hill)
Thomas Frank’s Brentford have been almost impossible to gauge as they have struggled for consistent form all season.
The Bees have only picked up a solitary Premier League point at Bournemouth in the past month - over that three-game period they have only found the net once but shipped eight goals at the other end.
The two games they have won this season, they did so convincingly, thumping Manchester United 4-0 and putting five past Leeds in a seven goal thriller.
They have drawn four and lost the other three which is slightly concerning considering the only top side they have faced has been Arsenal.
They welcome Brighton for whom the Roberto De Zerbi era has gotten off to a promising start, despite a tough schedule.
The Seagulls shared the points at Anfield in a six-goal thriller as their new boss gave a glimpse of what to expect from his side.
De Zerbi is an admirer of Seagulls frontman DANNY WELBECK, so much so that the Italian supremo thinks the 42-cap England striker has a chance of being on the plane to Qatar.
While it may be too late to reignite Welbeck’s international career, it is not too late to galvanise his goalscoring form.
With De Zerbi’s appointment, Brighton will remain a possession based side but are transitioning towards a more goal-oriented team, focused on creating chances for their frontman.
This was the case at De Zerbi’s two previous clubs. Tete, his number nine at Shakhtar Donetsk, scored nine times in 17 appearances.
At Sassuolo, Domenico Berardi’s goals per game average doubled from 0.20 in the three seasons pre-De Zerbi to 0.40 in the three seasons under his compatriot's tutelage.
This is good news for Welbeck, who is yet to open his Premier League account for the season, despite generating an xG (Expected Goals) of 2.16.
In Brighton's two games under their new boss, Welbeck has had five efforts, registered an assist, created two big chances and also missed two chances.
To put that into perspective, he has had half the amount of shots in the two games under De Zerbi as he had in his previous six appearances under Graham Potter. He has also been involved in twice as many big chances.
Welbeck will continue to get chances spearheading this side, which is why backing him to SCORE ANYTIME appeals here.
Score prediction: Brentford 1-3 Brighton (Sky Bet odds: 18/1)
Odds correct 1115 BST (13/10/22)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.