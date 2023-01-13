Football betting tips: Premier League 1pt Brentford to win with -1 goal handicap at 7/4 (Sky Bet, BetVictor, Betfred) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Another televised game at the Brentford Community Stadium — this one against a team the Bees are expected to beat. I'm sure most will agree a home win is the most likely outcome considering Bournemouth are tumbling towards a deserved spot, on performances this season at least, in the relegation places. Still, some might be put off by the short Brentford price, but their recent form (barring an FA Cup exit last weekend) makes it justifiable.

Kick-off time: 17:30 GMT, Tuesday TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event Brentford 8/13 | Draw 3/1 | Bournemouth 17/4

An outstanding 2-1 victory at Manchester City before the World Cup (xG: MCI 1.86 - 3.33 BRE) could have been long forgotten if Brentford came back from the pause in play in a lackadaisical way. Thomas Frank's side have bounded on, however, beating both West Ham and Liverpool in fairly convincing fashion after giving up a commanding lead in a 2-2 draw with Tottenham immediately on return. Ivan Toney's availability is still up in the air, but the performance levels of Yoane Wissa has been encouraging in Toney's absence, somewhat quelling fears that Brentford might struggle to score. With that in mind, and the fact they face this opposition in a televised home game, I'm happy to back BRENTFORD TO WIN WITH A -1 GOAL HANDICAP at 7/4. CLICK HERE to back Brentford to win with -1 goal handicap with Sky Bet

Bournemouth have yet to score in the Premier League since the restart, and haven't particularly threatened the opposition goal in those three matches. The Cherries recorded expected goals for (xGF) totals of 0.58 against Chelsea, 0.81 versus Crystal Palace and 0.74 in an away defeat to Manchester United. Add in the obvious problems that Bournemouth have in stopping goals and backing Brentford to win by at least a two-goal margin makes sense Beaten quite comfortably in a home FA Cup tie with Championship side Burnley last time out, it's difficult to see where Bournemouth can excel in this match-up.