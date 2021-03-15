Charlton manager odds: Lee Bowyer resigns, Birmingham linked

Aitor Karanka is set to be sacked by the Championship side after a run of three wins in 20 matches.

Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard said: “I would like to thank Lee for everything he has done for Charlton. I have enjoyed working with him and wish him the best for his future. Our focus now is on finding the correct replacement to take this club forward.”

Bowyer said: “It was a difficult decision to leave. Everyone knows how I feel about the club. I could have gone before but I felt it was the right thing to do to stay and help the club through the tough times we’ve been through.

“We had some amazing times and some tough times. It has been emotional leaving. I’d like to thank all the players that I’ve worked with and the staff for the hours and hours of hard work that they did. I also want to thank the supporters. We wouldn’t have had those great memories without them.

“The club is now in a place with a good owner that cares and wants to improve the place and I hope the club can continue to grow. It will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Assistant manager Johnnie Jackson will take charge of Charlton's home game against Bristol Rovers on Tuesday.

