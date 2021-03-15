Charlton manager odds: Lee Bowyer resigns, Birmingham linked

Lee Bowyer has resigned as manager of Sky Bet League One club Charlton, and is already being strongly linked with the imminent vacancy at Birmingham.
Aitor Karanka is set to be sacked by the Championship side after a run of three wins in 20 matches.
Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard said: “I would like to thank Lee for everything he has done for Charlton. I have enjoyed working with him and wish him the best for his future. Our focus now is on finding the correct replacement to take this club forward.”
Bowyer said: “It was a difficult decision to leave. Everyone knows how I feel about the club. I could have gone before but I felt it was the right thing to do to stay and help the club through the tough times we’ve been through.
“We had some amazing times and some tough times. It has been emotional leaving. I’d like to thank all the players that I’ve worked with and the staff for the hours and hours of hard work that they did. I also want to thank the supporters. We wouldn’t have had those great memories without them.
“The club is now in a place with a good owner that cares and wants to improve the place and I hope the club can continue to grow. It will always hold a special place in my heart.”
Assistant manager Johnnie Jackson will take charge of Charlton's home game against Bristol Rovers on Tuesday.
More to follow.
We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Further support and information can be found at GamCare and gamblingtherapy.org.