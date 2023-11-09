Bournemouth vs Newcastle betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Newcastle bid to bounce back from Champions League disappointment with a Saturday teatime Premier League trip to Bournemouth. Michael Beardmore picks out his best bets.
It's proving to be a season of highs and lows for Eddie Howe's Newcastle United.
They've torn apart Paris St-Germain in the Champions League, beat both Manchester giants in the Carabao Cup and defeated Arsenal in the Premier League as well as thrashing Sheffield United (8-0), Aston Villa (5-1) and Crystal Palace (4-0).
But back-to-back defeats in Europe to Borussia Dortmund have slightly dulled their momentum, leaving the Magpies bottom of their UCL group, while they have picked up just five points from a possible 15 on the road domestically.
Indeed, an increasingly competitive top half of the Premier League table suggests it's going to be no cakewalk for Newcastle to secure a return ticket to the continent next season.
Howe will have all this running through his mind before the trip south to the other top-flight club where he's regarded as a hero - a Bournemouth side sitting in the bottom three after losing six of their past seven under new boss Andoni Iraola.
I just can't get behind Newcastle at best prices of 7/10 here. They have huge injury problems with virtually an entire first XI missing through ailments or suspension - and that list includes some top, top players.
They have also drawn their past two away matches following midweek Champions League exertions - dropping points at West Ham and Wolves, although those are admittedly better sides than the Bournemouth team they face here.
Conversely, though, it's also tough to back a Cherries team that has picked up just two points from a possible 21 against top-half sides this term - the outright outcome is best swerved.
What seems assured, though, is that Newcastle will score - they've done so in every game domestically this season, barring a trip to Manchester City, while only Sheffield United (30) have a worse goals against tally than Bournemouth's 27.
With Callum Wilson potentially joining Alexander Isak on the treatment table, this opens up opportunities for other players in a Newcastle shirt and I like the 3/1 available on ANTHONY GORDON TO SCORE ANYTIME. He's as short as 11/10 elsewhere.
The former Everton man has scored four goals in his past eight league games and is averaging two shots per game - of the Newcastle squad, only Wilson and Isak have scored more or had more efforts on target.
I also note an anomaly in the stats markets - namely that Newcastle are heavy odds-on favourites in the 'most corners' betting when they really do not merit such treatment.
The Magpies are not earning many flag-kicks at all this term, just 4.27 per game (fourth lowest in PL) and that figure drops to 3.4 away while the Cherries average six per game at home, making BOURNEMOUTH MOST CORNERS appeal at 5/2.
Finally, for the long-shot punters out there, I can't resist the mammoth 33/1 on SEAN LONGSTAFF TO BE THE FIRST PLAYER CARDED.
With Guimaraes suspended, Gordon (7) is the only player likely to be on the field who has more cautions than Longstaff - no Bournemouth outfield player has more than two - who has entered the referee's notebook four games running.
Taking our three selections - but tweaking Longstaff to be simply shown a card at any time rather than to be the first player in the book - yields a huge value 50/1 BAB.
Score prediction: Bournemouth 1-2 Newcastle (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)
On-loan Inter Milan goalkeeper Ionut Radu will likely continue between the sticks for the Cherries with first choice Neto out with an ankle injury. Tyler Adams (hamstring), Emiliano Marcondes (foot) and Ryan Fredericks (calf) are all out long-term.
Midfielder Alex Scott is touch and go after coming off with a knee issue during the 6-1 loss at Manchester City while Luis Sinisterra is pushing for a first Bournemouth start after scoring from the bench at the Etihad.
Newcastle's injury list is mounting with Callum Wilson a doubt after limping off with a tight hamstring against Dortmund, while Bruno Guimaraes is also missing through suspension after collecting a fifth yellow card of the season in the win over Arsenal.
Harvey Barnes (foot), Sandro Tonali (banned), Jacob Murphy (shoulder), Elliot Anderson (back), Sven Botman (knee), Alexander Isak (groin), Javi Manquillo (groin), Matt Targett (hamstring) and Dan Burn (lower back) are all sidelined too.
Bournemouth: Radu; Aarons, Mepham, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Kerkez; Christie, Billing, Tavernier; Sinisterra, Solanke.
Newcastle United: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall; Longstaff, Livramento, Joelinton; Gordon, Willock, Almiron.
Odds correct 1415 BST (09/11/23)
