Middlesbrough's Chris Wilder is the odds-on favourite to become the new Bournemouth manager.
After the former Sheffield United boss' arrival midway through last season an initial upturn saw Boro make what was an ultimately unsuccessfull push for the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.
This campaign has been very different with Wilder's side, one of the antepost favourites for promotion, currently languishing in the bottom three.
Odds correct at 1700 BST (26/09/22)
Bournemouth have been without a permanent manager since they sacked Scott Parker in August following a 9-0 defeat at Liverpool, insisting it was due to his criticism of the club's lack of signings rather than results on the pitch that sealed his fate.
Caretaker boss Gary O'Neil has so far taken five points from his three matches at the helm, including a come-from-behind 3-2 victory at fellow newly-promoted side Nottingham Forest.
Bournemouth currently sit 12th in the Premier League table, four points clear of the relegation zone.
