Middlesbrough's Chris Wilder is the odds-on favourite to become the new Bournemouth manager.

After the former Sheffield United boss' arrival midway through last season an initial upturn saw Boro make what was an ultimately unsuccessfull push for the Sky Bet Championship play-offs. This campaign has been very different with Wilder's side, one of the antepost favourites for promotion, currently languishing in the bottom three.

Next Bournemouth manager odds (via Sky Bet) Chris Wilder - 4/9

Gary O'Neil - 2/1

Sean Dyche - 16/1

Kjetil Knutsen - 18/1

22/1 bar Odds correct at 1700 BST (26/09/22)