Bookmakers struggling to split Man City and Arsenal in Premier League title race betting after Gunners beat Newcastle 1-0

Eberechi Eze's first-half stunner proved enough for Arsenal to move three points ahead having played a game more than Pep Guardiola's side, who were busy beating Southampton in a less-than-straightforward FA Cup semi-final.

Arsenal will entertain Fulham at the same time next Saturday and should they win, City would be six points behind, albeit with two games in hand, by the time they travel to Everton on Monday May 4.

A complicated goal difference equation gives Arsenal an arbitrary, narrow edge for now – theirs is a single goal superior to City's after neither side could gain ground on the other during their respective matches since City beat Arsenal 2-1.

It all adds up to a desperately close title race and at 9pm on Saturday night, Betfair Exchange had City narrow favourites at 1.97, with Arsenal just a fraction bigger at 2.02. Sky Bet went 4/5 and 10/11 respectively.

Mikel Arteta celebrated vigorously at the full-time whistle and appeared to receive a further boost when Eze declared that his withdrawal due to injury was a precaution. Kai Havertz was also taken off with an injury before half-time, but Bukayo Saka showed promise when he was introduced a substitute later in the game.

Arsenal now turn their attentions to a Champions League semi-final first leg away at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.