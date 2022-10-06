Arsenal are firing on all cylinders and have won both Europa League games so far as they travel to Norway. Jake Osgathorpe previews the clash and provides a best bet.

Top of the Premier League, top of their Europa League group, life is rosy for Arsenal at the minute. They are fully deserving of their results to date, and across league and UEL fixtures, Mikel Arteta's side have won the xG battle 100% of the time. In the reverse game last week, the Gunners made a number of changes and were still utterly dominant (xG: ARS 3.56 - 0.75 BOD), and I expect similar here despite them travelling to Norway.

The only difference is that I think Bodo/Glimt will get on the scoresheet in front of their own fans, meaning ARSENAL TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE is the selection. CLICK HERE to back Arsenal to win and Both Teams to Score with Sky Bet Arsenal will create chances, even with a 'second string' team out. After all, they've racked up a total of 6.04 xGF across two Europa League matchdays when rotating key players. But, in their sole away game in the UEL, they did concede to Zurich and allow 1.11 xGA. Bodo will fancy their chances of testing the Gunners backline given they are seen as superior to the Swiss side, and the Norwegian's also scored away at PSV. The gulf in class between these two sides is there, but at home, Bodo can hit the net and give their fans something to cheer.

