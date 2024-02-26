Sporting Life
Callum Brittain

Blackburn vs Newcastle betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Tom Carnduff
20:02 · MON February 26, 2024

Football betting tips: FA Cup

1.5pts Callum Brittain to commit 2+ fouls at 11/4 (Sky Bet)

0.5pt Callum Brittain to commit 3+ fouls & be shown a card at 33/1 (Sky Bet)

Kick-off time: 19:30 GMT, Tuesday

TV channel: BBC One

Home 9/2 | Draw 18/5 | Away 1/2

The domestic cups would have always been viewed as Newcastle's best chance of success in the short-term, as they aim to establish themselves as a top side once again in the long.

Perhaps this FA Cup campaign is far more imperative to Eddie Howe than he would have hoped.

Sat ninth in the Premier League table and eliminated from their Champions League group as the bottom side, pressure has mounted this season. They did overachieve in 22/23 yet the 'too much, too soon' outcome of the past 12 months has its direct impact on their current situation.

In Blackburn, they face a Sky Bet Championship struggler given renewed optimism following the arrival of John Eustace. Defeat to Birmingham has been followed by three draws - two of which came against play-off hopefuls Norwich and Preston.

Eustace has called upon his squad to "play with a bit more freedom" on Tuesday night. They could well end up running their top-flight opposition much closer than the odds suggest.

What are the best bets?

It's no surprise that Eustace's appointment has delivered fresh ideas, with a formation change seeing them shift to a back-three with wing-backs.

Scott Wharton and Dominic Hyam are now joined by Kyle McFadzean in defence, while CALLUM BRITTAIN finds himself as the right-sided player with defensive duties.

Blackburn's average positions under John Eustace

Unsurprisingly, that has led to an increase in FOULS, with the three posted in the defeat at Birmingham his highest of the season.

You can get Brittain 2+ FOULS at a price of 11/4, which provides huge appeal in this new system.

He's returned at least a foul in three of the four under Eustace. His overall seasonal average will have been affected by games where he was featuring as an out-and-out winger.

Rovers committed 14 fouls against Norwich - over double the amount of their opponent - while there were 12 at Cardiff, 12 against Preston and 15 vs Birmingham. That makes it four games from four where they've seen the higher number of fouls.

Callum Brittain's heat map

Brittain is perhaps slightly more isolated on that side of the pitch compared with the left. There is also the likely match-up against one of Harvey Barnes or Anthony Gordon to contend with.

In case of a repeat of that Birmingham game, taking Brittain 3+ FOULS but to be SHOWN A CARD is an intriguing one at 33s.

He could get caught out by being higher up the pitch, but there's a variety of methods for how this selection could land. At the prices available, it's worth gambling on the set-up and positional changes.

BuildABet @ 26/1

  • Callum Brittain to commit 2+ fouls
  • Callum Brittain to be shown a card
  • Blackburn 5+ corners

BRITTAIN's potential in the fouls count and the knock-on effect that has for a card has been discussed already.

Given Eustace's comments about the pressure not really being on for his side, the playing with freedom belief, it could lead to the ball being deflected behind a few times for some corners.

This will particularly be the case if they are trailing by a goal late on.

Team news

Loris Karius featured for Newcastle against Arsenal

Eustace has spoken about the need to monitor the minutes of a few players given the hectic Championship schedule.

One player who will be missing for the hosts though is Ryan Hedges - he went off with a groin injury early in that game against Norwich. Harry Pickering came on in his place and could start here.

Changes are expected though, as Eustace told his press conference: "It's important we rotate the squad at the right times".

Eddie Howe is likely to go strong with the need for a good run in this competition. Elliot Anderson, Joelinton, Nick Pope, Matt Targett and Callum Wilson are all missing.

Martin Dubravka sat out the loss at Arsenal with illness, meaning third choice Loris Karius could continue in goal.

Predicted line-ups

Blackburn XI: Pears; Hyam, Wharton, Chrisene; Brittain, Tronstad, Garrett, Pickering; Dolan, Ayari, Szmodics.

Newcastle XI: Karius; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Willock, S. Longstaff; Almiron, Isak, Barnes.

Odds correct at 1555 GMT (26/02/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

