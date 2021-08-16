Can high-flying Fulham continue their run at Blackburn in front of the TV cameras? Our tipster Joe Rindl's expecting goals.

Hosts Blackburn come into this match off the back of victories over Derby and Reading, and could sneak into the top six with a win against in-form Fulham. Goals aren’t a problem for Tony Mowbray’s side. Chile striker Ben Brereton Diaz is continuing to impress leading the line, having netted 12 goals this season after a brace last time out. There are some issues to iron out defensively though. Rovers have conceded 25 goals in their 15 matches from an Expected Goals Against total of 23.45 according to Infogol. Those are damning statistics ahead of their match with the league’s top-scorers, Fulham, who have also won three of their last four meetings against the Lancashire side.

Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Wednesday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Blackburn 29/10 | Draw 11/4 | Fulham 17/20

It may have taken place in October, but Fulham’s 3-0 win over West Brom at the weekend already feels like a defining moment of their 2021/22 season. Aleksandar Mitrovic’s hat-trick meant the Cottagers went four points clear of their promotion rivals who remained third. It also extended Fulham’s winning record to five on the bounce in the Championship. During that stretch Marco Silva’s side have scored a monstrous 16 goals, with Mitrovic unplayable at the moment with eight from his last four. Back goals at Ewood Park The Serbian’s price as an anytime goalscorer is far too short to justify, but there’s plenty of value to be found elsewhere while still supporting Fulham’s attacking flair.

Fulham have scored over 2.5 goals in four of their past five matches, while their average goals per game over that stretch was an impressive 3.8. Their xG has dropped below two in just two of their last nine games. Over 2.5 goals is a punt that has come through in eight out of Fulham’s last 10 league matches and 10 of their 15 games this season. On the other side of the coin, Blackburn have also gone over 2.5 goals in three of their last five games averaging 2.6 goals per game. At 4/5 (general), punters should back OVER 2.5 GOALS with confidence in this one. CLICK HERE to back over 2.5 goals with Sky Bet I'm also very tempted by the outrights. Rovers have holes at the back, they’ve conceded nine in their last six to the likes of Derby, Huddersfield and Blackpool. The visitors will have the clear advantage in this fixture. The 10/11 about FULHAM TO WIN with William Hill is too good to pass up. CLICK HERE to back Fulham to win with Sky Bet

