Championship betting tips: Blackburn v Brentford best bets and preview

After posting a three-point winner last weekend, Liam Kelly returns with a best bet for the Friday night Championship match between Blackburn and Brentford.

Blackburn enter their third Sky Bet Championship game in the space of a week on the back of a 2-0 win at Millwall and a solid 1-1 draw with Swansea — a tiring period for any squad, not least one that is small. Tony Mowbray's job security remains in question after a long period of underwhelming results, with Rovers seemingly out of the running for a play-off place.

Kick-off time: Friday, 19:45 GMT TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Home 5/2 | Draw 12/5 | Away 11/10

Following an exciting start to the campaign, a lack of entertaining attacking football is a serious problem at Blackburn, and with top goalscorer Adam Armstrong still likely to be on the sidelines, that looks set to continue here. Brentford's promotion push Brentford were given a rest last weekend after more positive COVID-19 cases emerged at Rotherham, dropping to fourth as a result of a blank gameweek. It was a welcome break for the Bees, who had lost four of their last six games before the postponement, including three in succession away from home.

Brentford's last 10 Championship matches

Given the talent at hand, Thomas Frank's men have surprisingly struggled to test their opposition recently, averaging 0.96 expected goals for (xGF) per game across their last seven league fixtures.

What is Expected Goals (xG)? Expected Goals (xG) is a metric that measures the quality of any given scoring opportunity

is a metric that measures the quality of any given scoring opportunity Expected Goals for (xGF) is the xG created by a team

is the xG created by a team Expected Goals against (xGA) is xG conceded by a team

The extra time on the training pitch will undoubtedly be a blessing, giving them a good chance to rediscover earlier form which saw them rocket up the table. Both these sides are solid defensively, but Brentford have often proven to be a level above Blackburn, making BRENTFORD TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS an intriguing proposition at the prices. The home side have won just one of their last eight league games at Ewood Park, so this is a perfect opportunity for the Bees to move back into an automatic promotion spot. I certainly expect them to do so.

Blackburn v Brentford score prediction and best bets 1pt Brentford to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 19/10 (BoyleSports) Score prediction: Blackburn 0-2 Brentford (Sky Bet odds: 9/1) Odds correct at 1240 GMT on 12/03/21