Birmingham vs Middlesbrough tips, predictions, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Championship 2pts Over 2.5 goals at 5/6 (William Hill) 1pt Riley McGree to score anytime at 4/1 (bet365)

Kick-off: Monday, 20:00 GMT TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Three weeks ago Middlesbrough went to Sheffield United knowing a win would move them top of the Championship. They duly obliged but that feels like a ancient history. Title rivals Coventry immediately usurped them with victory in the West Midlands. Boro were then held at home by relegation battlers Oxford and Leicester. The Foxed had just appointed Gary Rowett but two points is a measly return, especially considering Kim Hellberg’s side went into the clash with Coventry off the back of five straight wins. The Championship giveth and the Championship taketh away...

Birmingham lost their first league game since New Year's Day in midweek at the Den. Blues had a man sent off in the second half but were already 3-0 down to Millwall. Chris Davies' side have only lost once at St Andrews’ (W8 D7 L1) and will fancy their chances of getting a result on Monday. Three points are vital if they are going to keep their play-off hopes alive - they head into the weekend five points behind Wrexham. Against the top six Birmingham have only won two of eight games (D2 L4) but all bar one of those defeats came on the road. Tactically, this one is interesting. Both clubs have pretty distinct styles and neither are the type to bend principles to the opposition, which could lead to a few goals. Boro came up against sides who sat deep and in their last two games but Birmingham won't, which is probably why as St Andrew's against the best sides in the league, there are usually goals. The Blues edged a five-goal thriller at home against Coventry, beat Millwall 4-0, lost to Hull 3-2 and drew 1-1 with Ipswich. At 5/6 with William Hill, backing OVER 2.5 GOALS is the bet.

Sticking along similar lines, RILEY MCGREE’s price TO SCORE ANYTIME is worth a poke. Price is king obviously and at 4/1 there’s certainly enough juice in this one based on his career goals per 90 average of 0.28. McGree’s recent form is also very good. He’s netted five times in 10 league starts this season which includes three in his last three. The best thing though, is the fact he is returning to one of his old stomping grounds. Birmingham plucked a 20-year-old McGree from the A-League in 2020 and he spent two forgettable seasons in the Second City. No doubt he’ll want to get one over his former employers on Monday.