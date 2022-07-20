The 22-year-old has signed a five-year deal with the Eredivisie champions after the two sides agreed a fee of 23 million euros – around £19.6m – which could rise to 26.5 million euros, in the region of £22.6m.

A statement on the Dutch outfit’s official website said: “Ajax has reached an agreement with Rangers and Calvin Bassey for the transfer of the defender to Amsterdam.

“The English-Nigerian player has signed a contract with Ajax that will take effect immediately and will run for five seasons, until June 30 2027.”