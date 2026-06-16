Best Bets: World Cup tips & predictions for June 19 | USA vs Australia

USA vs Australia

Kick-off: Friday, 20:00

TV: BBC One

Live odds, form and stats

The USA and Australia both made winning starts in Group D, though in starkly contrasting ways.

Mauricio Pochettino's side were very impressive in their 4-1 thrashing of Paraguay, racing 3-0 up by the break as they suffocated their opponents with 65% possession that was not achieved by passing side to side in a Spanish-type style, but through a relentless high press that in combination with well executed fast breaks Paraguay simply could not cope with.

London-raised former Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun was the hero for his two goals, but it was the combination between him, Fulham full-back Antonee Robinson, captain Christian Pulisic and attacking midfielder MALIK TILLMAN that was crucial to the USA's success.

Tillman was outstanding, providing an assist, creating two further chances (passes that lead to a shot) and taking the most shots in the match (5).

Pulisic was substituted at half-time against Paraguay because of a calf injury, and even if he is passed fit for this match Australia will sit deep to deny the space in behind that allowed the USA skipper to be so effective in that opening win.

It places an increased level of importance on TILLMAN as the number 10.

At 9/2 for 1+ ASSISTS and 7/2 TO SCORE ANYTIME the Bayer Leverkusen man is very backable against an Australia team who rode their luck to beat Turkey 2-0.

The Socceroos had just 28% possession on their way to causing quite an upset. A couple of outstanding breakaway goals, one of which came from 20-year-old Watford winger Nestory Irankunda who became Australia's youngest ever World Cup goalscorer.

They needed the post, last-ditch blocks several smart saves and plenty of Turkey wastefulness, which is unlikely to happen two games in a row.

There were few doubts over the USA's attacking strengths ahead of this tournament, but plenty of question marks over their defence.

Pochettino's men were rarely tested by Paraguay but there will have been pangs of concern at just how easily they conceded from a free-kick that was no more than a hopeful punt forward, with the problems starting after the ball was allowed to repeatedly bounce at the edge of the box.

This won't have escaped the attention of Australia coach Tony Popovic, and with Leicester's 6ft 6in HARRY SOUTTAR to aim at set-pieces it is worth backing the centre-back to register 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET at 4/1.

He has had a shot in five of his last six appearances for club and country, hitting the target in four of those matches.