Best bets: World Cup Qualifiers tips for 9 October 2025

Football betting tips: World Cup Qualifiers
2pts Donyell Malen to score anytime in Malta vs Netherlands (19:45) at 29/20 (William Hill)
0.5pt Malen to score 2+ goals at 8/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes, William Hill)
0.5pt Malen to score 3+ goals at 40/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
1.5pts Konstantinos Mavropanos +1 shot in Scotland vs Greece (19:45) at 5/6 (bet365, William Hill)
- More bets could follow...
Malta vs Netherlands
- Kick-off: Thursday, 19:45 BST
- TV: Amazon Prime
- Live odds, form and stats
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
There is a void which needs filling in the Netherlands’ attack.
Wout Weghorst has travelled to Malta but there are questions over his fitness. It was why AZ Alkmaar’s Mexx Meerdink was called up to the squad but he has since had to withdraw.
Oranje’s top goalscorer Memphis Depay will not start either for a slightly bizarre reason, he couldn’t find his passport. It meant he reported to international duty late and Ronald Koeman has confirmed he will be left out of the XI against Malta.
It could see DONYELL MALEN get the nod from the off. The Aston Villa frontman has netted 11 goals in 45 caps, including a brace in a 19 minute cameo when these nations squared off in June.
Malen reports for international duty fresh off a Premier League brace and is the outstanding price in the ANYTIME GOALSCORER, 2+ GOALS and 3+ GOALS markets as far as the Netherlands frontline is concerned.
Scotland vs Greece
- Kick-off: Thursday, 19:45 BST
- TV: BBC Two
- Live odds, form and stats
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
KONSTANTINOS MAVROPANOS is 5/6 to have 1+ SHOT which is worth a tout on Thursday.
Across his competitive international career, Mavropanos is averaging exactly one shot per 90.
For West Ham in the Premier League, Mavropanos has had four shots across five appearances. In his two appearances for Greece in the World Cup Qualifiers, he has had seven shots, six in the 5-1 win against Belarus and one in the 3-0 defeat against Denmark.
When these nations squared off in Nations League A Qualification last March, West Ham’s centre back had three shots in his side's home leg but failed to have one at Hampden Park, although it is worth noting his side were three goals up inside 46 minutes.
Odds correct at 1240 BST (08/10/25)
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.