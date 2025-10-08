Best bets: World Cup Qualifiers tips for 9 October 2025

Malta vs Netherlands

Kick-off: Thursday, 19:45 BST

TV: Amazon Prime

Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill

There is a void which needs filling in the Netherlands’ attack.

Wout Weghorst has travelled to Malta but there are questions over his fitness. It was why AZ Alkmaar’s Mexx Meerdink was called up to the squad but he has since had to withdraw.

Oranje’s top goalscorer Memphis Depay will not start either for a slightly bizarre reason, he couldn’t find his passport. It meant he reported to international duty late and Ronald Koeman has confirmed he will be left out of the XI against Malta.

It could see DONYELL MALEN get the nod from the off. The Aston Villa frontman has netted 11 goals in 45 caps, including a brace in a 19 minute cameo when these nations squared off in June.

Malen reports for international duty fresh off a Premier League brace and is the outstanding price in the ANYTIME GOALSCORER, 2+ GOALS and 3+ GOALS markets as far as the Netherlands frontline is concerned.