Best bets: Sky Bet League One and La Liga tips for 27 October 2025

0.5pt Oliver Norwood to score anytime in Port Vale vs Stockport (20:00) at 17/2 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power)

Port Vale vs Stockport

Kick-off: Monday, 20:00 GMT

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Live odds, form and stats

OLIVER NORWOOD lives up to the tag of too good for the level.

Stockport’s midfielder has had a hand in eight goals in League One this term which is 42% of his side's total and a G+A per 90 average of 0.62.

The majority of his goal contributions have come from set-pieces, his quality from them is just so consistently good and in Monday’s trip to Port Vale, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see dead ball situations make the difference.

Three of the Hatters last five league games have been settled by a single goal as have half of Vale’s six home league games.