Best bets: Sky Bet League One and La Liga tips for 27 October 2025

0.5pt Oliver Norwood to score anytime in Port Vale vs Stockport (20:00) at 17/2 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power)
0.5pt Oliver Norwood 1+ assist in Port Vale vs Stockport (20:00) at 13/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
Port Vale vs Stockport
- Kick-off: Monday, 20:00 GMT
- TV: Sky Sports Main Event
OLIVER NORWOOD lives up to the tag of too good for the level.
Stockport’s midfielder has had a hand in eight goals in League One this term which is 42% of his side's total and a G+A per 90 average of 0.62.
The majority of his goal contributions have come from set-pieces, his quality from them is just so consistently good and in Monday’s trip to Port Vale, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see dead ball situations make the difference.
Three of the Hatters last five league games have been settled by a single goal as have half of Vale’s six home league games.
Norwood is 3/1 to score or assist but at 17/2 TO SCORE ANYTIME and 13/2 1+ ASSIST it actually makes more sense to split the 1pt stake across the latter two plays as if either does click, the returns are higher.
The exact split is 0.44pts on Norwood to score and 0.56pts on the assist. It'll be profit if he does either, as he has in 62% of his league appearances this term.
This bet is also helped by the fact he is Stockport's penalty taker.
Odds correct at 1215 GMT (27/10/25)
