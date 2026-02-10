Best bets: Premier League tips for Wednesday 11 February 2026

Football betting tips: Premier League 19:30 - Aston Villa vs Brighton 1pt Douglas Luiz to be carded at 3/1 (General) 19:30 - Man City vs Fulham 1pt Harry Wilson to score anytime at 9/2 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Aston Villa vs Brighton Kick-off: Wednesday, 19:30 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 3

Live odds, form and stats We've got a good referee appointment at Villa Park, and in a matchup where it is hard to make a case for either side based on current form, the player card market looks the best way in. Peter Banks has the whistle and he is averaging over four cards per game in the top flight this season. DOUGLAS LUIZ picked up two cards in 315 minutes at Nottingham Forest before returning to Aston Villa. In his last season at Villa before leaving Juventus, he picked up 12 cards and has a career cards per 90 average of 0.30. That makes the 3/1 available for Luiz TO BE CARDED a touch too big.

Manchester City vs Fulham Kick-off: Wednesday, 19:30 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 4

Live odds, form and stats

Fulham have only failed to score in one of their last 16 games in all competitions. In fact they’ve only failed to net in four of 30 games all season. On the road, the Cottagers didn’t manage to net at Leeds, Everton and Chelsea but racked up an expected goals (xG) tally of 1.81 across those three games. So, they should be among the goals at the Etihad, especially considering Manchester City’s last three games have seen a combined total of 11 goals scored. Oh, and the reverse finished 5-4 to the Cityzens. Considering the likelihood for goals, HARRY WILSON’s price of 9/2 TO SCORE ANYTIME is simply too big. He has eight goals this season (0.39 goals per 90) and a career goals per 90 average of 0.33.