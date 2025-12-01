Best bets: Premier League, EFL and La Liga tips for 2 December 2025

Football betting tips: Premier League, EFL, La Liga Bournemouth vs Everton (19:30) 0.5pt Jack Grealish to provide an assist at 5/1 (Betfred) 0.5pt Grealish to score anytime at 11/2 (Sky Bet, William Hill) Fulham vs Man City (19:30) 1pt Erling Haaland to commit 2+ fouls at 27/10 (Ladbrokes, Coral) Blackburn vs Ipswich (19:45) 1pt Jack Taylor to be carded at 7/1 (bet365) Wigan vs Burton (19:45) 2pts Burton +0.5 Asian handicap at 41/40 (bet365) Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid (20:00) 1pt Robert Lewandowski to score anytime at evens (Sky Bet) 1pt Julian Alvarez to score anytime at 15/8 (Sky Bet, BetVictor) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Bournemouth vs Everton Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:30 GMT

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats

Joe Townsend "I do think he can reach another level. I would be lying if I said I am completely happy. I want him to score more goals actually." David Moyes was very honest when asked last week whether there was more to come from JACK GREALISH. The on-loan Manchester City winger has has earned plenty of praise for his start at Everton, looking much more like the player of a couple of years ago. Moyes is right to want more though. After four assists in August - which came across two fixtures - Grealish has provided no more. He has also scored just one goal. The England international has made 14 appearances and provided goal involvements in just three of them; not to sound too harsh... GREALISH is still playing pretty well - only Bruno Fernandes and Jeremy Doku have created more chances in the Premier League this season - but the lack of end product means he is 5/1 TO PROVIDE AN ASSIST and 11/2 TO SCORE ANYTIME, prices worth taking against a Bournemouth team struggling defensively. The Cherries have conceded 12 goals and collected one point in their last four matches against Manchester City, Aston Villa, West Ham and Sunderland, surrendering a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 at the Stadium of Light on Saturday. They have conceded at least twice in all of those fixtures.

Fulham vs Man City Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:30 GMT

TV: Sky Sports Main event

Live odds, form and stats

Joe Townsend Finally! ERLING HAALAND has stopped scoring. The Norwegian failed to find the net away to Newcastle and at home to Leeds, either side of another blank after coming off the bench against Bayer Leverkusen. Like many great strikers before him, Haaland has turned to FOULING. In three of his last five starts for Manchester City and Norway he's made at least two - he only did so twice in his previous 16 starts this season. This shift either in his approach, the approach of opponents, or both is further evidenced by Haaland also making a tackle in each of his last three league appearances having gone nine straight league matches without completing a single one. At 27/10 TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS away to Fulham on Tuesday night, we should back him to do so.

Blackburn vs Ipswich Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 GMT

Live odds, form and stats Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill Remember when Ipswich’s game at Blackburn was called off in the 80th minute back in September? The hosts were 1-0 up at the time and the Tractor Boys were down to 10 men when the game was abandoned because of a waterlogged pitch. On Tuesday the sides replay the match. Because of the circumstances in which the last game ended, Tom Carnduff insists Ipswich are going to win and they can be backed at even money. Is it logical? Duffman says it like it’s a fact and to be fair, in a nonsensical way, it does make sense.

The EFL have released a statement following Saturday's abandonment between Blackburn Rovers & Ipswich Town. The game was called off in the 79th minute due to a waterlogged pitch.



The statements says: The EFL Board has today determined that the Sky Bet Championship fixture… pic.twitter.com/zWq34gWmr8 — BBC Sport Lancashire (@BBCLancsSport) September 25, 2025

There's a yellow weather warning in Lancashire on Tuesday. “27 hours of non-stop rain and strong winds set to batter Blackburn” is the headline from the Lancashire Telegraph. Imagine if it got called off again. Is there a plan in place for that? Anyway, I actually have my own yellow warning for this clash (gun fingers start firing) at 7/1.

JACK TAYLOR TO BE CARDED is too big in my opinion. He has 0.36 cards per 90 this season and has a total of 10 cards across three seasons at Portman Road (0.36 cards per 90).

Wigan vs Burton Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 GMT

Live odds, form and stats Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill Wigan’s home games have averaged 1.9 goals with three quarters seeing two goals or fewer scored. BURTON are in town on Tuesday, another fine-margin team, particularly on the road. The Brewers away goal-difference is +1 and their results record is impressive (W3 D3 L2). Barnsley came from two goals down to beat them in their first away game and 10-man Stockport came from a goal down to beat them in their second. Since then, Burton are unbeaten in trips to Huddersfield, Cardiff, Doncaster, Wimbledon, Rotherham and Bradford. At a shade over even money, backing them +0.5 on the ASIAN HANDICAP is the bet. It is the same as backing double chance but just at slightly better odds.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Kick-off: Tuesday, 20:00 GMT

TV: Premier Sports 1

Live odds, form and stats Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill This could be a shootout. The last meeting between these sides only saw one goal but that has to be taken with a pinch of salt. It was the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final, the first leg ended 4-4 and the league meeting in between those semis had six goals. Understandably, over 2.5 goals is painfully short but there are some prices in the goalscorer market worth taking.

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI is even money TO SCORE ANYTIME. He has eight goals in La Liga this season and a goals per 90 average of 0.88 in the Spanish top flight. JULIAN ALVAREZ is also worth a tout in the same market. He has netted seven times this season and has scored two in his last three appearances against Barcelona.