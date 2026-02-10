Best bets: Premier League and Copa del Rey tips for Wednesday 11 February 2026

Football betting tips: Premier League, Copa del Rey 19:30 - Aston Villa vs Brighton 1pt Douglas Luiz to be carded at 3/1 (General) 19:30 - Man City vs Fulham 1pt Harry Wilson to score anytime at 9/2 (Sky Bet) 20:00 - Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad 1pt Igor Zubeldia to be carded at 10/3 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Aston Villa vs Brighton Kick-off: Wednesday, 19:30 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 3

Live odds, form and stats Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill We've got a good referee appointment at Villa Park, and in a matchup where it is hard to make a case for either side based on current form, the player card market looks the best way in. Peter Banks has the whistle and he is averaging over four cards per game in the top flight this season. DOUGLAS LUIZ picked up two cards in 315 minutes at Nottingham Forest before returning to Aston Villa. In his last season at Villa before leaving Juventus, he picked up 12 cards and has a career cards per 90 average of 0.30. That makes the 3/1 available for Luiz TO BE CARDED a touch too big. Odds correct at 16:40 GMT (09/02/26)

Manchester City vs Fulham Kick-off: Wednesday, 19:30 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 4

Live odds, form and stats

Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill Fulham have only failed to score in one of their last 16 games in all competitions. In fact they’ve only failed to net in four of 30 games all season. On the road, the Cottagers didn’t manage to net at Leeds, Everton and Chelsea but racked up an expected goals (xG) tally of 1.81 across those three games. So, they should be among the goals at the Etihad, especially considering Manchester City’s last three games have seen a combined total of 11 goals scored. Oh, and the reverse finished 5-4 to the Cityzens. Considering the likelihood for goals, HARRY WILSON’s price of 9/2 TO SCORE ANYTIME is simply too big. He has eight goals this season (0.39 goals per 90) and a career goals per 90 average of 0.33. Odds correct at 16:40 GMT (09/02/26)

Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad Kick-off: Wednesday, 20:00 GMT

TV: Premier Sports 1

Live odds, form and stats Jake Osgathorpe We've reached the semi-final stage of the Copa del Rey, and we have a mouthwatering Basque derby with Athletic Club taking on Real Sociedad. These rivals played in the league not so long ago, a 1-1 draw at San Mames that featured six yellow cards and a red, and things could again get spiky given the stakes. Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez is the man with the whistle and he's averaged 4.8 cards per game in Spanish competition this season, so we'll head to the cards market where Sociedad centre-backs are the main attraction. That's because eight of the last 12 central defenders to have faced Athletic Club have been carded, including IGOR ZUBELDIA in the recent league game, and we'll back him at a whopping 10/3 TO BE CARDED again. It is worth mentioning at this point that there is a chance he doesn't start given the depth Sociedad have in defence, but he has started five of the last seven games against La Liga opponents. Zubeldia has been carded seven times this season against La Liga opponents at an average of 0.40 cards per 90, and is a general 7/4 shot to be carded here outside of the standout prices offered by Sky Bet, Betfair and Paddy Power which simply have to be snapped up. Odds correct at 11:00 GMT (11/02/26)