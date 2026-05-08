Best bets: League Two play-off semi-final first leg tips for 10 May 2026

Grimsby vs Salford

Kick-off: Sunday, 15:00 BST

TV: Sky Sports Football

Live odds, form and stats

We have a whole play-off preview on site covering the Championship, League One and League Two.

I don’t want to go over old ground too much in the fourth tier but I have to flag a couple of things ahead of the two semi-final first legs.

The first is the league table.

4th: Salford 81pts

5th: Notts County 80pts

6th: Chesterfield 79pts

7th: Grimsby Town 78pts

Only one point from club-to-club and three points separating the lot. That is tight. Unsurprisingly, this is reflected by the odds and best epitomised by the Betfair Exchange.

There you can find Salford, Notts County and Chesterfield all trading at 3.95 and Grimsby fractionally shorter at 3.80.

For context in the Championship, Southampton are 3.00 favourites with the Exchange and Hull 8.80 outsiders.

Anyway, back to the games at hand.

Heading into the final day of the season, Salford were in contention for automatic promotion. They had to better Cambridge’s result but they could only match it drawing 0-0 with Crawley while the U’s did the same against Crewe.

Now Karl Robinson’s has to dust off his side ready to go again.

Sunday’s hosts Grimsby are in a good spot. They are four unbeaten and have only lost one of their last seven (W5 D1). In fact since Christmas, no side in the division has taken more points than the Mariners.