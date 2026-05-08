Best bets: League Two play-off semi-final first leg tips for 10 May 2026

Football betting tips: League Two play-offs
15:00 Grimsby vs Salford
1pt Kieran Green to score anytime at 7/2 (General)
18:00 Chesterfield vs Notts County
3pts Chesterfield to win at 23/20 (bet365, Coral)
Grimsby vs Salford
- Kick-off: Sunday, 15:00 BST
- TV: Sky Sports Football
- Live odds, form and stats
We have a whole play-off preview on site covering the Championship, League One and League Two.
I don’t want to go over old ground too much in the fourth tier but I have to flag a couple of things ahead of the two semi-final first legs.
The first is the league table.
- 4th: Salford 81pts
- 5th: Notts County 80pts
- 6th: Chesterfield 79pts
- 7th: Grimsby Town 78pts
Only one point from club-to-club and three points separating the lot. That is tight. Unsurprisingly, this is reflected by the odds and best epitomised by the Betfair Exchange.
There you can find Salford, Notts County and Chesterfield all trading at 3.95 and Grimsby fractionally shorter at 3.80.
For context in the Championship, Southampton are 3.00 favourites with the Exchange and Hull 8.80 outsiders.
Anyway, back to the games at hand.
Heading into the final day of the season, Salford were in contention for automatic promotion. They had to better Cambridge’s result but they could only match it drawing 0-0 with Crawley while the U’s did the same against Crewe.
Now Karl Robinson’s has to dust off his side ready to go again.
Sunday’s hosts Grimsby are in a good spot. They are four unbeaten and have only lost one of their last seven (W5 D1). In fact since Christmas, no side in the division has taken more points than the Mariners.
Although odds against quotes about the hosts are tempting, I rather take KIERAN GREEN TO SCORE ANYTIME at 7/2.
He’s netted 13 times this season, six of which coming in his last nine appearances.
With a goals per 90 average of 0.34, I was expecting this price to be a point shorter.
Chesterfield vs Notts County
- Kick-off: Sunday, 18:00 BST
- TV: Sky Sports Football
- Live odds, form and stats
I think CHESTERFIELD are the bet TO WIN for a few reasons.
They come into the play-off campaign in fine form. They’re unbeaten in eight (W6), lost just twice at home this year and nine times in the league all season - only the three promoted sides have lost fewer games.
As far as I am aware, they also have a pretty clean bill of health.
The best thing though is their record against fellow play-off sides. They've won all six games - in fact they have only lost once of 12 against the top seven (W6 D5 L1) which bodes very well in this format.
Head-to-head records don’t matter too much but for what it is worth, they did beat Notts County in both league meetings this campaign by an aggregate score of 5-2.
In stark contrast to Sunday’s hosts, Notts County are in a real rut.
They had a slim chance of automatic promotion heading into the final day but ultimately ended the season with a bit of a whimper, winning just one of their last four games (D1 L2) and three of their last eight.
Their record against the other play-off sides leaves a lot to be desired too (W1 D0 L5).
County will also be without Lewis Macari in defence. He has only missed two games all season but picked up a serious injury in penultimate game of the campaign.
All things considered, there’s a lot to like about the 23/20 available for a Spireites win.
Odds correct at 11:00 BST (08/05/26)
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.